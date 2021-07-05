The Kinks Are Coming For Your Kids

No, this is nothing to do with Ray Davies and his gang.

Just when you thought the left and the Western world couldn’t get anymore insane, “kink” has reared its ugly head. Most people nowadays are tolerant of homosexuality and other sexual perversions. Consenting adults have the right to do what consenting adults will do, as long as they don’t do it in the street and frighten the horses, as a famous actress once said. Now, sadly, they are doing it in the street in front of your kids, and at least one utterly depraved mother is fine with it.

Writing in the Washington Post, Lauren Rowello makes it clear she is perfectly happy to take her young ones to a so-called Pride event: “If we want our children to learn and grow from their experiences at Pride, we should hope that they’ll encounter kink when they attend. How else can they learn about the scope and vitality of queer life?”

Having read this far, you will probably not be too surprised to learn that Lauren’s husband is now her “wife”.

Unsurprisingly, the author and the Washington Post have both come in for severe criticism, but if you thought this was a one-off by a daffy woman who had duped the features editor of a major newspaper, think again. Save The Children is a major charity. Officially the Save The Children Fund, for financial year ending December 31, 2019, it had a total income of £307,365,000, and spent £308,899,000, including the salaries of five people on £110,000 or more.

Save The Children has now gone full on trans, and we have to look to RT for condemnation. But it gets worse, the Biden White House has also been captured. If you can stomach it, the live hangout featuring commentary from the most banned woman in Britain can be found at this link. Fortunately, though we are shown Susan Rice announcing her pronouns, we don’t see Joe Biden sniffing a young girl’s hair. You don’t have to agree with everything Posie Parker says, but feel free to share her outrage at the sexualisation of the very young.

On the plus side, the flamboyant Milo Yiannopoulos seems to have returned to Catholicism. Recently, he appeared on the Church Militant YouTube channel where he said he is raising funds for a conversion therapy centre in Florida, though it remains to be seen how genuine this is, or if he is simply trying to raise funds for the heavily indebted Milo Yiannopoulos.

