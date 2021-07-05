Johnson’s Latest Folly: UK SAS Troops To Stay in Afghanistan as US Troops Pull Out and Afghan Troops Flee

UK to leave small number of elite troops in Afghanistan as ex-MI6 chief warns of likely civil war

UK to leave small number of elite troops in Afghanistan as ex-MI6 chief warns of likely civil war – media The British government is poised to keep a small special forces contingent on the ground in Afghanistan, The Telegraph has reported, after the Taliban made significant ground gains amid the US withdrawal. Days after the US and its NATO allies pulled out of the coalition’s main base in the country, Afghan troops retreated and the Taliban captured swaths of territory, including a key district in Kandahar province.

Britain will keep boots on the ground in Afghanistan with special forces set to stay

Britain will keep boots on the ground in Afghanistan with special forces set to stay British Special Forces are being lined up to remain in Afghanistan after soldiers withdraw, The Telegraph can reveal. Boris Johnson is expected to make a final decision on Monday at a meeting of the National Security Council.

