Johnson’s Latest Folly: UK SAS Troops To Stay in Afghanistan as US Troops Pull Out and Afghan Troops Flee
UK to leave small number of elite troops in Afghanistan as ex-MI6 chief warns of likely civil war
UK to leave small number of elite troops in Afghanistan as ex-MI6 chief warns of likely civil war – media
The British government is poised to keep a small special forces contingent on the ground in Afghanistan, The Telegraph has reported, after the Taliban made significant ground gains amid the US withdrawal. Days after the US and its NATO allies pulled out of the coalition’s main base in the country, Afghan troops retreated and the Taliban captured swaths of territory, including a key district in Kandahar province.
British Special Forces are being lined up to remain in Afghanistan after soldiers withdraw, The Telegraph can reveal. Boris Johnson is expected to make a final decision on Monday at a meeting of the National Security Council.
I am sorry to say this but the SAS are not supermen. As we know from the war with 16 year old children in the Falklands/Malvinas.
The British have already been kicked out of Afghanistan before so this won`t be the first time.
Does that mean that Boris is giving Biden a break by allowing Biden to pretend he is for peace and against endless war, while on the ground in Afghanistan it remains the same old…..with British proxies covering for the yanks?
Are the SAS special forces meant to protect the opium production in Afghanistan, perhaps?