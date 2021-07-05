Team Trump launches Twitter killer GETTR
****News Topic 469*****
Team Trump quietly launches new social media platform
Team Trump quietly launches new social media platform
Trump’s former spokesman, Jason Miller, is leading the platform, he confirmed via text. Former Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh is involved as a consultant on the app. Trump’s involvement with the project is unclear as is whether or not he will set up an account on GETTR and use it.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I think I am the first one that posted on your page…. yippee
I totally agree with you, Alex, that too many sites will be self-defeating, as strength lies in numbers. That is the only reason the F book is surviving in spite of the fact that almost everybody on it hates it with a passion. But as long as it’s the only show in town, it survives in spite of its evil, insolence and fascism. I doubt I will manage to get on GETTR or any other site. I have tried a couple, but seem unable to do it. I don’t speak computer, totally computer illiterate. The hangup seems to be that… Read more »