in Latest, Video

Team Trump launches Twitter killer GETTR

419 Views 6 Votes 2 Comments

Team Trump launches Twitter killer GETTR
****News Topic 469*****

Team Trump quietly launches new social media platform

Team Trump quietly launches new social media platform

Trump’s former spokesman, Jason Miller, is leading the platform, he confirmed via text. Former Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh is involved as a consultant on the app. Trump’s involvement with the project is unclear as is whether or not he will set up an account on GETTR and use it.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
July 5, 2021

I think I am the first one that posted on your page…. yippee

0
Reply
Helga I. Fellay
Helga I. Fellay
July 5, 2021
Rate this article :
     

I totally agree with you, Alex, that too many sites will be self-defeating, as strength lies in numbers. That is the only reason the F book is surviving in spite of the fact that almost everybody on it hates it with a passion. But as long as it’s the only show in town, it survives in spite of its evil, insolence and fascism. I doubt I will manage to get on GETTR or any other site. I have tried a couple, but seem unable to do it. I don’t speak computer, totally computer illiterate. The hangup seems to be that… Read more »

0
Reply

Johnson’s Latest Folly: UK SAS Troops To Stay in Afghanistan as US Troops Pull Out and Afghan Troops Flee

The fight for Sweden’s future begins