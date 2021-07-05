The fight for Sweden’s future begins
Sweden: Caretaking PM asked to try to form a new government
STOCKHOLM (AP) – Sweden’s caretaking Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was tasked Thursday with trying to form a new government, hours after the head of the center-right opposition Moderates party said he failed to secure enough support from lawmakers on his side to do so.
Gentlemen. This analysis of the Swedish political landskapet is very correct and precisely. But there is one thing that you have to take in consideration and thats the history of Sweden. You must go back to 1688 when the first Central Bank in the World started. There is is a person at the same time( Axel Oxenstierna) how started something called Stockholmbureaucrasy. That takes more off metting to explain. However I think you understand the meaning anyway. Then We make a jump into 1840 when the first privat bank started. Nowdays we now the Bank as SEB. The most important… Read more »
The ruling elite of Sweden, the very rich are very sophisticated. They controlled the Social Democrats for decades until Olaf Palme stepped out of line and he was assassinated by this same ruling elite. Now even the Social Democrats cannot save them as before so they have to get others to do their bidding, namely the Sweden so-called ‘democrats’ – who are in fact a bunch of anti-democratic loser right-wing miscreants. To suggest that there is anything good about them is pure fantasy. Sweden and the rich who own and control it, like many EU countries is finding it cannot… Read more »