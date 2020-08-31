The Key Indicators of the Real Estate Crash Unfolding in 2020. HUGE Disparities Right Now

source

This is what the future looks like. You’ll see this today of course, but every street corner will be filled with those who fell into the downward spiral. Every country today is going through a series of events that are always seemingly assisted by those in control. They’re helping us, they say. But meanwhile, they are really just causing the problem in the first place. But will the public ever wake up to this fact?

FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Reach a Record, Led by New Jersey – Bloomberg

Subprime Mortgages Fall Massively Delinquent. Taxpayers on Hook. Housing Market Splits in Two | Wolf Street

Subprime Mortgages Fall Massively Delinquent. Taxpayers on Hook. Housing Market Splits in Two The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) prides itself in insuring subprime mortgages with, as it says, “low down payments,” “low closing costs,” and “easy credit qualifying” – all true. Of its active portfolio of 8 million mortgages that it insures, 17% were delinquent in July, the highest rate in FHA history.

NYC Landlord Stepping Up Back-to-Office Campaign With Banks – Bloomberg

MTA Preps Commuting Doomsday Scenario for NYC If No Aid Comes – Bloomberg

Trudeau’s Deficit Balloons With Income Support Smashing Records – Bloomberg

U.S. Stock Market Looks Overvalued to Corporate Finance Chiefs – Bloomberg

stocks by sector.jpg (1212×682)

(8) Julien Bittel, CFA on Twitter:

2020-08-29.jpg (991×535)

AAPL vs Russell.jpg (1212×629)

AAPL put call skew 2_0.jpg (1175×854)

investor activity elevated 2_0.jpg (796×439)

spx ex tech vs tech.jpg (1212×746)

Robot Boats Leave Autonomous Cars in Their Wake – WSJ

Robot Boats Leave Autonomous Cars in Their Wake Four hundred years after the trans-Atlantic crossing of the Mayflower, a ship of the same name will retrace its historic voyage. But while the original Mayflower bore 102 passengers to Plymouth Rock, this one will ply the seas for about two weeks next spring with no living souls aboard.

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs in restructuring move – nj.com

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs in restructuring move NEW YORK (AP) – Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday that it’s cutting 2,800 jobs at its corporate headquarters and stores – about 5% of its overall workforce – as the troubled home goods retailer looks to pivot more of its business online.

Gap is closing more than 200 stores this year :: WRAL.com

Gap is closing more than 200 stores this year :: WRAL.com Gap and Banana Republic are closing more than 225 store locations this year – nearly three times more than were previously announced – with the company warning more closures would follow next year. Gap, which owns the Banana Republic brand, announced in March that it would close 90 stores.

Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs – MarketWatch

Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs Marks & Spencer, the iconic but struggling British retailer, on Tuesday said it plans to cut around 7,000 jobs, as the pandemic has depressed clothing sales. M&S said the job cuts will come over the next three months in its central support center, regional management as well as stores.

Two more Wells Fargo branches close in North Carolina, including one in Mooresville – Charlotte Business Journal

Two more Wells Fargo branches close in North Carolina, including one in Mooresville – Charlotte Business Journal Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) shuttered two more North Carolina branches this month, including one in the Lake Norman area. That brings the statewide total to six branch closures so far this year. The bank closed a branch last Wednesday at 552 E.

