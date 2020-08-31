The Key Indicators of the Real Estate Crash Unfolding in 2020. HUGE Disparities Right Now

This is what the future looks like. You’ll see this today of course, but every street corner will be filled with those who fell into the downward spiral. Every country today is going through a series of events that are always seemingly assisted by those in control. They’re helping us, they say. But meanwhile, they are really just causing the problem in the first place. But will the public ever wake up to this fact?
FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Reach a Record, Led by New Jersey – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-17/fha-mortgage-delinquencies-hit-record-high-with-economy-rattled
Subprime Mortgages Fall Massively Delinquent. Taxpayers on Hook. Housing Market Splits in Two | Wolf Street
Subprime Mortgages Fall Massively Delinquent. Taxpayers on Hook. Housing Market Splits in Two
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) prides itself in insuring subprime mortgages with, as it says, “low down payments,” “low closing costs,” and “easy credit qualifying” – all true. Of its active portfolio of 8 million mortgages that it insures, 17% were delinquent in July, the highest rate in FHA history.
NYC Landlord Stepping Up Back-to-Office Campaign With Banks – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-27/nyc-landlord-stepping-up-back-to-office-campaign-with-banks?srnd=premium&sref=dukn3Rgh
MTA Preps Commuting Doomsday Scenario for NYC If No Aid Comes – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-27/mta-preps-commuting-doomsday-scenario-for-nyc-if-no-aid-comes?srnd=premium
Trudeau's Deficit Balloons With Income Support Smashing Records – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-28/trudeau-s-deficit-balloons-with-income-support-smashing-records?srnd=premium-canada
U.S. Stock Market Looks Overvalued to Corporate Finance Chiefs – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-08-27/-u-s-stock-market-looks-overvalued-to-corporate-finance-chiefs?sref=dukn3Rgh
stocks by sector.jpg (1212×682)
(8) Julien Bittel, CFA on Twitter:
“Generally speaking, when markets rise w/ volatility, bad things happen… https://t.co/pHJZhsfvL1” / Twitter
2020-08-29.jpg (991×535)
AAPL vs Russell.jpg (1212×629)
AAPL put call skew 2_0.jpg (1175×854)
investor activity elevated 2_0.jpg (796×439)
spx ex tech vs tech.jpg (1212×746)
Robot Boats Leave Autonomous Cars in Their Wake – WSJ
Robot Boats Leave Autonomous Cars in Their Wake
Four hundred years after the trans-Atlantic crossing of the Mayflower, a ship of the same name will retrace its historic voyage. But while the original Mayflower bore 102 passengers to Plymouth Rock, this one will ply the seas for about two weeks next spring with no living souls aboard.
Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs in restructuring move – nj.com
Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs in restructuring move
NEW YORK (AP) – Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday that it’s cutting 2,800 jobs at its corporate headquarters and stores – about 5% of its overall workforce – as the troubled home goods retailer looks to pivot more of its business online.
Gap is closing more than 200 stores this year :: WRAL.com
Gap is closing more than 200 stores this year :: WRAL.com
Gap and Banana Republic are closing more than 225 store locations this year – nearly three times more than were previously announced – with the company warning more closures would follow next year. Gap, which owns the Banana Republic brand, announced in March that it would close 90 stores.
Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs – MarketWatch
Marks & Spencer to cut 7,000 jobs
Marks & Spencer, the iconic but struggling British retailer, on Tuesday said it plans to cut around 7,000 jobs, as the pandemic has depressed clothing sales. M&S said the job cuts will come over the next three months in its central support center, regional management as well as stores.
Two more Wells Fargo branches close in North Carolina, including one in Mooresville – Charlotte Business Journal
Two more Wells Fargo branches close in North Carolina, including one in Mooresville – Charlotte Business Journal
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) shuttered two more North Carolina branches this month, including one in the Lake Norman area. That brings the statewide total to six branch closures so far this year. The bank closed a branch last Wednesday at 552 E.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
We have never seen a time where such disparities existed. They are referring to it as the K shaped recovery. For some, everything is booming, for others, it’s never been worse. What do you think is going on right now?
