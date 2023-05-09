The Great Replacement Comes To Chicago

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you haven’t heard of the Great Replacement, it is said by anti-Western hate groups like the ADL to be a conspiracy theory that the replacement of the native population is being “orchestrated by Jews”. No, they are not alluding to the replacement of the Palestinians by the Zionists, curiously enough, but of white Americans by non-whites, what liberals call the browning of America.

If something is happening, it isn’t a theory, and this is happening. And guess what, it isn’t only white right wing extremists who are unhappy with it but increasing ordinary blacks.

After the Biden Administration decided to open the southern border allowing millions of illegals to enter the country – including drug dealers, child trafficker and terrorists – certain Republican Governors began shipping a few of them north.

Ron DeSantis sent a planeload to Martha’s Vineyard; they were shipped out in 44 hours, less than two days. Chicago isn’t a playground of the rich, but its then mayor Lori Lightfoot had proclaimed it a sanctuary city, so illegal migrants were bussed there as well. Recently, a lot more were shipped in, and the natives don’t like it. Black women who have previously voted the straight Democrat ticket – returning black office holders – are not happy with this at all, including Natasha Dunn who protested publicly that black Chicago residents were being played, “people who are not citizens” are being given preferential treatment while the people of especially South Shore were being neglected.

Blacks in New York are also wising up. Are all these people bigots?

No, this isn’t a case of so-called racism, they can see their neighbourhoods being over-run, and those who are following this manufactured crisis can see their country being over-run as well.

Legal immigration isn’t necessarily bad, at least because it is legal there are procedures in place for weeding out undesirables, while even those illegals who are not criminals or terrorists are likely to be a burden on the state (read the taxpayer and ratepayer). The vast majority speak only broken English if at all; few have any relevant skills, and they include families. The United States has a population of around 330 million. Although there are no precise figures, it is very likely that more than 3 million people have entered the country illegally since Biden took office, that is around one in a hundred of the population, a significant number that will drain the economy. All these people will need to be housed. At the moment there is manufactured outrage over the death of a homeless black man on the New York Subway. The homeless population of “the greatest country on Earth” is now considerable, due mainly to Democrat policies. Americans of all races are entitled to ask why illegal immigrants are being put up in hotels while American citizens born and bred are sleeping on the streets.

In fact, why this is happening is no big secret; Europe, especially Britain, has a similar problem that for the moment is not quite as serious but soon will be. Both the extreme left and their wealthy backers are consciously trying to destroy the West, and are succeeding because too many people are afraid of being called racist to do anything about it. Unless this migrant flow is stopped and stopped soon, all but the wealthiest of Americans will see their standards of living drop immeasurably. Those who suffer most will not be “white racists” but working class and underclass city dwellers, including – to use leftist terminology – a disproportionate number of blacks, as Natasha Dunn and her fellow South Shore residents clearly realise.

