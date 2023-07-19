“Russia, Russia, Russia” Comes To Britain

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Remember that phrase “Russia, Russia, Russia” used by Donald Trump? That was a sarcastic jibe at the Deep State minions and others who accused him of colluding with Vladimir Putin, even after John Brennan wrote a memorandum in which he correctly fingered Hillary Clinton as the person behind the hoax.

There are still people in the mainstream media who are pushing this rubbish, and now, would you believe, it has come to Britain, albeit in a slightly different form? Russia, you see, is behind the seemingly unending stream of bogus asylum seekers who have been invading Britain en masse and continue to do so. Even the local press has taken up these claims, like this report from the Wandsworth Times.

“Intelligence suggests that states including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are paying criminals in the UK to target individuals here, including threats to life.

This is thought to be because it is harder for them to get their own operatives into the country since the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.”

Hmm, how difficult is it to smuggle secret agents and assassins into the UK? Not very difficult at all; the only thing one has to do is tear up his papers, jump in one of those small boats along with a few dozen other undesirables then claim asylum when he arrives. He will then be put up in a local or distant hotel by the British Government.

Of course, it isn’t the Russians, China or any other ostensibly hostile power that is responsible for this invasion; the overwhelming majority of these invaders arrive here from France, so the French Government obviously has something to do with it, although in view of what has been happening in France recently, it is difficult not to sympathise with the French for passing the buck.

Once these undesirables arrive, there is a plethora of organisations doing their level best to make sure they never leave, and indeed to import more of them. Here are a few of these outfits:

Care For Calais

Hope Not Hate

Refugee Action

Refugees Welcome

Stand Up To Racism

So next time an Islamist terrorist explodes a bomb in Manchester killing 22 people or stabs 3 homosexuals to death while they are cruising in a Reading park, you will know exactly who to blame, won’t you, comrade?

