3 Contrasting Views of America’s ‘Deep State’ & of How It Works

Eric Zuesse

All views of America’s alleged Deep State agree that it’s a group of people who control the U.S. Government behind-the-scenes so that America is some sort of dictatorship by these individuals, instead of an authentic democracy that serves the interests of (or “represents”) the majority of residents in America, or even of voters in America — that the Deep State is some kind of anonymous and unofficial dictatorship that rules America. But they disagree about whom those individuals are and how they function to control the Government.

One view is that they are “the intelligence community.” However, that view is obviously false because it concerns only the national-security state, and is obviously not in command of most (if of any) domestic policies. It has input into domestic policies, but, for example, federal healthcare policy is not under the control of the intelligence community. So: that view is ridiculous.

Another view is that they are the people whom America’s elected Government-officials appoint to head the various Departments and agencies — to lead the parts of the federal bureaucracy. This view absolves elected officials from responsibility for what their Departments and agencies do. It, too, consequently, is ridiculous.

The third view is that it is the billionaires, and some of the other super-rich, who fund the careers of the elected federal officials — i.e., not only supply the money that enables those officials to become elected and to remain in office, but that funds the retirements of federal officials, such as by appointing those individuals to lucrative employments in those funders’ corporations (profit and non-profit), which constitutes the end-phase of “the revolving door” between “public service” and “the private sector” — that these super-rich funders constitute America’s Deep State.

“How America’s Dictatorship Works”

“America Is One-Dollar-One-Vote, Not Really One-Person-One Vote.”

So: the billionaires, and some of the other super-rich, who fund the careers of the elected federal officials — i.e., not only supply the money that enables those officials to become elected and to remain in office, but that funds the retirements of federal officials, such as by appointing those individuals to lucrative employments in those funders’ corporations (profit and non-profit), which constitutes the end-phase of “the revolving door” between “public service” and “the private sector” — constitute America’s Deep State.

However, Dr. Francis A. Boyle, in a recent interview, presented, from his own personal experiences, his observations in support of, instead, the second option — that the Deep State are the people whom America’s elected Government-officials appoint to head the various Departments and agencies:

“IMPEACHING BIDEN: Interview w/Prof. Francis A. Boyle, University Of Illinois College of Law”

Francis Boyle:

30:11: When I was getting my PhD in political science at Harvard, I offered

30:17: both Soviet politics and Russian history on my PhD oral General exams, which I

30:25: passed, and this qualified me to teach both Soviet politics and Russian history

30:32: to Harvard undergraduates. I did not learn the language because that is not what I wanted to do with my

30:39: career. And then in the late 1980s, early 1990s, I worked very

30:48: closely with the Association of Soviet Lawyers and Gorbachev’s

30:54: Procurator-General Alexander Sukharev on matters of nuclear weapons nuclear arms

31:01: control, nuclear deterrence, and setting up an International Association of

31:06: Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms that is is still there today. So, I understand

31:11: exactly what their position is they’ve invited me over there to lecture

31:17: with them and share notes and thoughts and ideas [on]. So, this is what

31:24: we’re facing, and, you know, it just seems to me Biden and the white knights

31:30: are hell-bent for leather to produce a war with Russia that I think

31:36: we have to stop.

…

32:32: … I regret to say [, Don], I don’t believe [what you’ve just said], I think President Biden is [not in real control, but]

32:37: having serious mental problems. I think he’s got Alzheimer’s here. I think

32:43: it’s basically a case of elder abuse that the people behind them are

32:48: using him. I think the decisions are made by Schumer and Pelosi in

32:54: consultation with Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff. He was behind me at Harvard Law School. And then, on these

33:01: types of issues, [Jake] Sullivan, the National Security advisor, Yale law school [which he followed by a Rhodes scholarship at Oxford], and

33:06: Blinken, Secretary of State Columbia law school. But these people spent their careers as staffers

33:14: on Capitol Hill. They don’t have any real substantive experience.

33:20: You know, if you look back, you know, JFK did World War II combat veteran,

33:26: George Ball, Adlai Stevenson, all three, all of them were trying with

33:32: substantial experience to rein in the threat of War.

33:37: As for the strategy here, look [at] the foreign affairs guru for the Democratic

33:44: Party was Zbigniew Brzezinsky, and we’re seeing the Brzezinski strategy

33:51: unfolding here, and again, I graduated from the exact same PhD program at

33:57: Harvard that produced Brzezinski before me, the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Department of Government, where

34:05: Harvard trains future professors of political science, not the Kennedy School where Harvard trains future U.S.

34:13: imperial operatic spear carriers and bootlickers okay, and Brzezinski was

34:19: denied tenure and had to go down to Columbia. My teacher and mentor of

34:25: Soviet politics Adam Ulam got the slot that was denied to Brzezinski, and he was

34:32: the one who certified me on my PhD oral general exams there. So Brezinski has

34:39: been the foreign affairs guru for the Democratic Party going back to

34:45: Carter and the Trilateral Commission that he set up at the behest of David

34:51: Rockefeller, and they co-opted Carter, ran him as president, Brzezinski was in charge

34:58: of his entire foreign affairs and defense policies putting his proteges in there, giving them the

35:05: credentials for future administrations and then Obama was at

35:13: Columbia University. His mentor there was Brzezinski, and when Obama, by the way

35:20: behind me at Harvard Law School, we had had the same jurisprudence teacher when

35:25: Obama, in the campaign, put Brzezinski in charge of foreign affairs and defense,

35:32: and then when Obama won he staffed the entire Obama Biden

35:38: Administration with his [Brzezinski’s] proteges, and this is what we’re seeing, including

35:44: Biden and all these people work for Obama, they all got promotions. They’re

35:50: executing the Brzezinski strategy here, which is using Ukraine

35:56: to bleed Russia dry in the hope of promoting regime change and the

36:05: collapse of Russia into its constituent units across the board all

36:11: the way out to Asia. This is the Brzezinski strategy we are seeing being executed by Biden and and his

36:20: advisors

My latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, argues that because billionaires fund the prestigious universities, think tanks, etc, which provide the ‘experts’ whom those super-rich individuals’ news-media and publishing houses present to the public as being experts, and whom are selected by Senators and Congresspersons to speak to, and to advise, their committees regarding federal legislation and policies, academia in the social ‘sciences’ is deeply corrupted by those super-rich, and actively participate in corrupting the Government. The result is the sort of thing that Dr. Boyle was describing from his personal experiences. However, academics (such as Boyle, there), since they are themselves dependent upon those very same funders (and maybe Boyle had failed to obtain a post at Harvard because he displeased Harvard’s donors), don’t blame the funders for the resulting bad governmental policies. For example: Dr. Boyle blamed Brzezinski, who was an agent of David Rockefeller, and did not blame Rockefeller himself. That type of silence in the academic community serves the interests of those ultimate funders, but violates the interests of the public, from whom the actual identities of the members of the Deep State thus remain hidden, and safe. The wrong individuals are therefore being held to be ultimately to blame for the problems that everyone recognizes to be becoming worse and worse with every passing year in America. This corruptness of academe is incompatible with any democracy. However, throughout history, the academic institutions have always depended upon the aristocracy — the wealthiest class — for their funding. Consequently, the more prestigious an academic institution is, the more that it serves the aristocracy, and the less that it serves the public. A person such as Boyle, is, effectively, trapped in that broader environment. So, he draws up a legislative bill to impeach Biden, which would replace Biden by someone who is just as incompetent, and just as much a servant of Democratic Party billionaires, as Biden himself is. That’s not progress in a democracy. And then a servant of Republican Party billionaires might have an easier time to become the President in 2024. And that’s not progress, either.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

