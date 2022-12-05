Why to Boycott All Mainstream ‘News’-Media

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Twenty years ago, the New York Times knowingly and affirmatively published on 7 September 2002 a lie by George W. Bush saying that the IAEA had just issued a new report which said that Iraq was only six months away from having a nuclear bomb; and not only did that mainstream ‘news’-medium issue no correction when the IAEA repeatedly said that it had issued no such report, ever, but the IAEA was able to get only one obscure news-story published anywhere saying only that the IAEA had not issued any new report about Iraq’s alleged nuclear program — and that news-report, in turn, was not republished elsewhere; so, the IAEA’s denial of what America’s President had said that the IAEA had said, went virtually unpublished anywhere. But, meanwhile, on 8 September 2002, Condoleezza Rice issued her now-infamous lie that “we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud,” and President Bush himself addressed the United Nations on 12 September 2002 to argue for U.N. authorization to invade Iraq, which authorization never came. Then, just before invading on 20 March 2003 he ordered all U.N. inspectors out of Iraq because the U.S. would invade immediately.

All of that history was documented by links to the original sources when I headlined on 23 October 2022 “Is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine really worse than America’s & UK’s invasion of Iraq was?” and reported about the virtually unanimous lying by U.S.-and-allied “news”-media to expand the U.S. empire. That news-report about the pervasive corruptness of U.S.-and-allied “news”-media, was submitted to all news-media but was accepted and published ONLY by three small and independent ones: South Front, The Duran, and Modern Diplomacy; it was rejected by all others without explanation. (Google blacklists South Front and The Duran — excludes them from coming up in Web-searches.) So, the deceit by all others regarding the pathological deceitfulness by virtually all of them goes on, now, for at least more than twenty years, as-if they had been and were honest to their audiences, instead of manipulating their audiences — because the biggest media-scandal of ALL is their virtual unanimity in protecting each other from being publicly exposed to be the propaganda-agencies that they virtually all actually are and have consistently been, to expand the U.S. empire.

The media-lies about the war in Ukraine are just as extreme and unpardonable as were the lies that were used in order for the U.S. to invade and occupy Iraq in 2003. Perhaps the controlling owners of mainstream (and most ‘alt-news’) U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media should be hung for what they did, but they (their hired agents) still do it and they still profit from doing so. Meanwhile, they suppress their few and small competitors that try to communicate to the public truths that must be known to the public if democracy is to become possible again in their countries.

Though the title here is “Why to Boycott All Mainstream ‘News’-Media,” almost all ‘alternative’ media likewise are controlled by billionaires and therefore routinely deceive their readers about international issues related to further expansion of the U.S. empire, and, consequently, ought also to be boycotted. I subscribe to none of them. And I ignore all ads. There are always ways by which individuals who take their news seriously can become exposed even to truths that almost all alleged “news” media censor-out.

Following below is a list of more than 80 sites that I regularly read (and this certainly isn’t an endorsement of everything that is published on any of these sites, but is ONLY an endorsement of each of these sites’ independence from America’s Deep State — i.e., from its billionaires):

Afghan News

Alawata in Donbas

http://web.archive.org/web/20210410181040/https://ahtribune.ca/

http://web.archive.org/web/20210318192529/https://ahtribune.ca/

http://web.archive.org/web/20190703103648/https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/iran/3269-the-coming-catastrophe.html

http://web.archive.org/web/20160313144749/http://ahtribune.com/us/2016-election/sanders-for-president.html

AlexanderMercouris

Al-Monitor

https://antibellum679354512.wordpress.com Rick Rozoff

Anti-Empire

Anti-Imperialism

Asia Times

AwfulAvalanche

Blacklisted News

BookReviews.by.G2mil

Bolivia News

China Analysis pro-U.S.

China Daily

Chinese Govt. TV News

Consortium News

Coronavirus Data

Countercurrents

Craig Murray

https://crimesofempire.com

Dances with Bears

DeclassifiedUK

Defend Democracy

DehaiWorldNews

ElectronicIntifada

EurAsia Review

Europe Reloaded

FailedRevolution

https://foxbulletin.com/?source=RussiaFeed

FreeWestMedia

FrenchNews

g2mil.com honest recent history

Geopolitics Alert

Global Research

Global Times

Global Village Space

Greanville Post

Greenwald’s blog

Information Clearing House

Inner City Press

LandDestroyer Brian Berletic

Law and Crime

LeverNews

Meduza

MidEast Discourse

Middle East Eye

Middle East Monitor

Middle East Observer

Mint Press News

Modern Diplomacy

Moon of Alabama

New Eastern OutlookNews Lookup

NewsNow

https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/World+News/Asia/Russia

OilPrice.com

Oriental Review

Perebezhchik [“Dissenters” anti-Putin & pro-U.S&Ukraine neoliberal Russian]

PEU Report

Polling Politicians

Polling Report

Popularresistance.org

Pravda

PressTV, https://www.presstv.ir/Live www.presstv.com shut by FBI

RootClaim

RussiaExpert

RT

South China Morning Post

South Front

Strategic Culture

Syria News

Syrian Observer

Tehran Times

TheAltWorld

The Duran

The Saker

UkraineWar

Venezuela Analysis

Wall Street on Parade

Xinhuanet

Yerepouni News (Lebanon)

Zero Hedge

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report