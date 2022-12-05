in Latest, Video

Russia Launches Another Big Missile Strike, Ukraine’s Bakhmut Losses Grow, Scholz Macron Talk Peace, Russia Uninterested

2k Views 43 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Launches Another Big Missile Strike, Ukraine’s Bakhmut Losses Grow, Scholz Macron Talk Peace, Russia Uninterested
Topic 692

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

43 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SheBear333
SheBear333
December 5, 2022

Thank you, Alexander, comprehensive and illuminating, as usual. Am awaiting to see what form Surovikin’s hammer will take. May it be mighty and decisive so that it puts an end to this warring among brothers and completely rids Russia of the cancer in this region.

5
Reply
zleo99
zleo99
December 6, 2022

Anya from Poland, recently arrived to work (I guess) in London, made a video today from Holland Park saying that Poland is calling up 200 000 conscripts.

2
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
Reply to  zleo99
December 6, 2022

200,000 more dead fathers, brothers and sons for fight they have ZERO chance to win, but the Globalists, lead by who else than jews, are clapping their hands.

WHEN YOU PEOPLE START TO UNDERSTAND THIS; OR NEVER BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE ?!!

Mel-Gibsn_jews-have-started-all-wars.jpg
Last edited 1 hour ago by Jarno P
1
Reply

Conservative crash, time is ticking for Sunak

Why to Boycott All Mainstream ‘News’-Media