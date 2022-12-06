in Latest, Video

Missiles Ukraine, drones Russia. NATO, protect pipelines. Macron sees resentment in Putin’s eyes. U/2

1.9k Views 25 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Missiles Ukraine, drones Russia. NATO, protect pipelines. Macron sees resentment in Putin’s eyes. U/2
Topic 799

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

25 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
Tom
December 6, 2022

I counldt find Russian MoD statements on Engels airforce base other than on Zerohedge.

0
Reply
waine
waine
December 6, 2022

How the hell is all these missiles, hitting all those places when Russia is ” “RUNNING” OUT OF WEAPONS.

0
Reply

Why to Boycott All Mainstream ‘News’-Media

Lithuanians should be ready to die this winter