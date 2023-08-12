THE GREAT REPLACEMENT — A Genocide In Progress

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

According to the usual suspects including so-called fact checkers, the Great Replacement is a conspiracy theory. Unfortunately, if something is happening, it isn’t a theory, and nobody knows that better than the people of Tibet.

Since 1951, this mystical land high in the Himalayas has been occupied by China. Not all occupations are bad; the European powers occupied and colonised much of Africa, a continent in which most of the natives were still living in the Stone Age, as can be seen from films well into the Twentieth Century.

Tibet was not primitive though, indeed it once had an empire that pre-dated the birth of Christ. Now though, it is under the thumb of another empire, one that appears intent not on modernising it but in destroying its culture and eventually its people.

The occupying power does not take kindly to Tibetans who speak out against the occupation. Free Tibet is based in London. Recently it issued an appeal on behalf of singer-songwriter Lhundrub Dragpa who was arrested in 2019 for releasing a song called in English Black Hat. That’s right, no free speech, no free singing either. In June 2020, he was given a six year sentence, and although he is believed to still be alive, his whereabouts are unknown. Most inmates in Western prisons can be located fairly easily, not those in Chinese prisons.

China has many critics in the West, and not all their criticisms are justified. Its treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang has often been called genocide, but is it really? According to a report by the BBC last year: “Recent decades have seen a mass migration of Han Chinese (China’s ethnic majority) into Xinjiang, allegedly orchestrated by the state to dilute the minority population there.”

So the BBC is concerned at immigrants flooding into Xinjiang, the same BBC that along with many other media outlets is quick to cry “racism” when native Britons protest against even illegal immigration, but whatever China is doing in Xinjiang, there is no arguing about its treatment of the Tibetans. Everyone who wishes to help preserve the native culture of a unique people should sign the Free Tibet protest e-mail.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report