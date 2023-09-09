Progressives Get A Reality Check

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The late Colin Flaherty used to say you can ignore reality, you can ignore the consequences of reality, but you can’t ignore the consequences of the consequences of ignoring reality. The Democrat Mayor of New York has been slowly coming to terms with that fact over the past few weeks, while in Minnesota, one of the loudest advocates for defunding the police had a shocking instant revelation when she was the victim of a brutal carjacking attempt in her own driveway.

During the Summer of Floyd, Shivanthi Sathanandan proclaimed that she and her fellow progressives would defund the Minneapolis police department. And replace it with what? Now, this mother of two is sporting a broken leg, cuts on her head, and bruises all over her body. She was attacked in front of her young daughter and son at around 7.45pm Tuesday. And suddenly, she is gushing praise of the police.

Former police officer Eric Adams is a more senior and better known politician, a man who once proclaimed New York a sanctuary city. Like Sathanandan he should have been careful what he wished for. New York is stretched to the full accommodating migrants, he says now. We, or someone, needs to take urgent action or the city is finished. One person who is laughing at Adams is Nate Broady who runs a YouTube channel called Nate The Lawyer. A native New Yorker who has relocated to Georgia, he has nothing but contempt for Adams and his ilk as can be seen from this upload of September 8 in which he asks a rhetorical question – if Trump was a racist for calling to close the border, what is Eric Adams, what is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and all the others who made the same claim?

So-called progressive policies are destroying America, and once it is gone, there will be no rebuilding it. This is something progressives wanted and most still want, but Adams, Sathanandan and quite a few others are slowly coming to realise that if Uncle Sam goes down, they go down with him.

