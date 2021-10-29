The First Year of Joe Biden’s Presidency

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
On the 3rd of November 2020, Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States. But in fact, his presidency began on the 20th of January 2021, after the inauguration. His victory was connected with scandalous accusations made by Donald Trump. Biden’s inauguration was also overshadowed by the events of 6 January 2021, when the Capitol was captured by Trump’s followers. Despite this, Biden promised huge changes in the life of the USA. So has he succeeded or failed?
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.