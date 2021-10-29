Lebanon like Venezuela

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Dr. EVANGELOS VENETIS

Expert on Islam and the Middle East

Recalling the transatlantic mission of Iranian tankers to Venezuela, which is being tested by similar sanctions, the recent arrival of the Iranian tanker in Syria with fuel for Lebanon was a significant development in the fight between Syria and Lebanon against the implementation of US sanctions. through the Caesar Plan and more. This struggle is taking place in the context of the Palestinian Question, namely the West’s attempt to weaken the pro-Palestinian Axis of Resistance.

The shipment of Iranian oil is an initiative of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which in this way has increased its prestige in the ranks of both the Lebanese Shiites and especially in the ranks of many of its political opponents. By distributing Iranian fuel to those in need, Hezbollah sent its own message of unity and prevention of civil war in Lebanon. In addition, Iranian oil finds an alternative market in defiance of sanctions with extensions that touch on the Palestinian issue.

At the same time, Lebanon’s cooperation with Syria is being strengthened. The political world in Syria and Lebanon has shown that it is not affected by the sanctions of the Caesar Plan, while the ties between the two Arab countries of Levante towards their common rival are being strengthened in practice.

In terms of security, the Iranian tanker arrived at its destination and the fuel is distributed with the military cooperation of Iran and Russia together with Syria and Lebanon. In particular, the decision was made to dock the Iranian tanker in Syria and not in Lebanon and from there to be transported by tankers to Lebanon in order to prevent any attempt to interfere with the Lebanese rival political networks in supplying and distributing fuel from sea to land.

Moscow is backing the initiative as part of an effort to increase its geopolitical influence in the Eastern Mediterranean, challenging the post-war security architecture in the region. For Russia, Iran’s support for Lebanon’s energy policy favors Russia’s intentions for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In general, the arrival of other such fuel cargoes in the coming days is expected to strengthen the role of Russia and the Axis of Resistance in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area that was previously considered an exclusive area of ​​transatlantic influence, which currently sees sanctions not give the expected results for them and their opponents to come out stronger. This asymmetric war is expected to continue with new episodes in which the current status quo in the Palestinian Issue is at stake.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report