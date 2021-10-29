The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Facebook is now META, a virtual reality prison
Facebook Renames Itself “Meta”
A week after The Verge first reported that Mark Zuckerberg would rebrand/rename Facebook, the tech giant’s CEO just announced that the new name is ‘Meta’. “I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity” with this new chapter, Mr. Zuckerberg said, speaking at a virtual event to showcase Facebook’s technological bets of the future.
