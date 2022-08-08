in Latest

Observations from the USA, Episode 1: Florida [Video]

65 Views 5 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As promised, I traveled to the United States in July after a two-and-a-half year absence from the country. That absence started just before COVID-19 did its thing to the world, and it continued while the secularist Democrats did their thing to the United States in the stolen election of 2020.

This post is a bit late going up, the video was actually recorded on July 22, 2022. However, it remains completely relevant, and it forms the launching point of this series.

I hope it is both enjoyable and informative.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

realityFloridaChristianitynarrativeUnitedstatesDeSantisBidenmaskscovidregular peopleImposterMediaSeraphimPoliticsexperienceUSAHanischTrump

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alecto
Alecto
August 8, 2022

Interesting video especially from an American who lives in Russia. Looking forward to hearing more.

0
Reply
permiegirl
permiegirl
August 8, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.profit97.com/

Last edited 10 minutes ago by permiegirl
0
Reply

EXCLUSIVE: Lebanese PM accepts Iranian offer of free fuel