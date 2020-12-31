in Latest, Video

The DEVIL went down to Georgia!

50 Views

HILARIOUS! The DEVIL Went Down To GEORGIA ! EPIC

Dan Kamide Does It Again !

source

@PRESIDENTTRUMPTWEETS – PRESIDENTTRUMPTWEETS – The #Devil Went Down To #Georgia …… And We…

The #Devil Went Down To #Georgia …… And We Are Running Him OUT! #makesomenoise #seeyouindc #savetherepublic #saveamerica #fightfortrump #standupforamerica #stopthesteal #stopthecoup #holdthemaccountable #corruptdemocrats #demoncraps #demons #lockthemup

@PRESIDENTTRUMPTWEET

The #Devil Went Down To #Georgia …… And We Are Running Him OUT!

#makesomenoise #seeyouindc #savetherepublic #saveamerica #fightfortrump #standupforamerica #stopthesteal #stopthecoup #holdthemaccountable #corruptdemocrats #demoncraps #demons #loc… read more

HILARIOUS! The DEVIL Went Down To GEORGIA ! EPICDan Kamide Does It Again !https://rumble.com/vc04al-hilarious-the-devil-went-down-to-g

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Joe BidenPresident Trump

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wikileaks File Dump

Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Unanimously Passes Motion to Audit Fulton County’s Absentee Ballots Using Method Outlined by Jovan Pulitzer