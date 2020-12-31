in Latest, News

Wikileaks File Dump

@Mariabartiromotv – Mariabartiromotv – Hello all Wikileaks just dumped all of their…

Hello all Wikileaks just dumped all of their files online. Everything from Hillary Clinton’s emails, McCain’s being guilty, Vegas shooting done by an FBI sniper, Steve Jobs HIV letter, PedoPodesta, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Bilderberg, CIA agents arrested for rape, WHO pandemic. Happy Digging! Here you go, please read and pass it on…..

Index of files

Clinton Emails

WikileaksFile Dump

