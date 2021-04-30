The relations between the United States and the Russian Federation just slipped another notch, and for the first time, Americans living in Russia may have to deal with some hard issues.

According to RIA Novosti and the US Embassy’s own website, the US Embassy in Russia announced a staff cut of 75 percent:

Reduction of Consular Services – Effective May 12, US Embassy Moscow will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency US citizen services and a very limited number of age-out and life or death emergency immigrant visas. These service reductions are necessary due to the Russian government’s April 23 notification of its intention to prohibit US Mission Russia from employing foreign nationals in any capacity. Non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease. Embassy Moscow will not offer routine notarial services, Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, or renewal passport services for the foreseeable future. If you are resident in Russia and require a new US passport to remain legally present, or if you require an emergency US passport for a demonstrable, life or death emergency (booking travel with an expired US does not qualify) please send an email to moscowacs@state.gov and we will work to accommodate your request. Provision of emergency services to US citizens in Russia may also be delayed or limited due to staff’s constrained ability to travel outside of Moscow. If you are a US citizen present in Russia and your visa has expired, we strongly urge you to depart Russia before the June 15 deadline set by the Russian government. If you plan to remain in Russia past this deadline, please visit your local Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) office to start the necessary paperwork as recently suggested by MVD. Embassy Moscow is unable to answer any specific questions about Russian residency or Russian visas, as this process is managed entirely by the Russian government. We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular work force by 75%, and will endeavor to offer to US citizens as many services as possible. Thank you.

Of course, in classic poor fashion, the Americans – even here! – blame Russia for a problem that American leadership has caused, namely the behavior of the Imposter Regime that took over the United States this past January.

RIA Novosti tells us a little about why this is happening. The text you are about to read is translated from the Russian, but with emphasis added by us:

It is noted that these measures are allegedly dictated by the actions of the Russian authorities. In addition, the diplomatic mission recommended that Americans with an expiring visa leave Russia before June 15. In mid-April, the US expanded its anti-Russian sanctions. In particular, Washington announced the expulsion of ten employees of the Russian diplomatic mission. In response, Moscow also promised to send ten American diplomats home. In addition, Russia announced the termination of the activities of American foundations and NGOs controlled by the Department of State and other US government agencies, and the introduction of personal sanctions against eight current and former US administration officials.

While the US is characteristically quick to blame Russia, this situation has been festering for years because of the American attempt to force Russia’s hand both internally and in regards to foreign policy. While President Trump tried to quietly fix relations between his country and the Russian Federation, his own Congress, seized in paroxysms of rage over his surprise ascent to the Presidency, tried to frame him as a “Putin lover” and therefore in some unexplained way, an “enemy of American interests.”

That way was never adequately explained, only use of nebulous phrases like “a threat to our democracy” and “a threat to our national security”, playing the old Cold War themes to try to scare American citizens.

However, a fairly substantial number of Americans live and work and raise families in Russia. I am one of these. We all have our own reasons, but those reasons include factors some Americans at home may find surprising (especially if you have not read my news pieces before this):

Russia is very conservative socially. When people are crazy here, they are extremely so, but generally speaking, people respect the law and uphold respect for the law and for one another pretty highly. For Orthodox Christians, Russia is one of the strongest Orthodox nations, and it is the largest one. Living here is like finding freedom – freedom to worship and pray as we want to. While COVID crippled this for a time and still affects us in ways, overall the Church is quite free. There is work to do! – English is a highly in-demand language for communication, commerce and the arts. Americans living here find it pretty easy to get work using what they already know really well. An entrepreneurial spirit: While small business as such does have a hard time getting started here, it is also possible to run VERY small businesses – personal services, translation and any number of other things, and the demand is here for it. Russians are incredible people. – Many Americans recognize an instant kinship with the Russian people. While the idiots in the American government pursue their dreams of hegemony, most Russians do not, and the simple and good common sense that exists among regular people in both nations has a wonderful meeting here.

There are many more reasons, too – the enormously deep history and culture of this country, and its beauty and so on. It would seem that most Americans living here may or may not be in love with the government, but we are probably all grateful to be here, or we would not be here.

Now, thanks to Joe Biden calling Vladimir Putin a killer, and thanks to his handlers deploying more and more crazy sanctions on the Russian Federation, the US ambassador was asked to leave, and now we as regular Americans are being asked by the US government to leave.

So far as I know, the Russian government is not asking Americans to leave. If that happens, we will surely report it, because if something like that takes place, it means that hostilities are expected, and that the Russians do not want any unfortunate incidents to befall their American visitors. However, for some of us, who are married to Russians, and who have really formed lives here, times could be rather difficult.

Thanks for this are in order to Joe Biden, the Imposter in the White House, his handlers, whose names we do not know, and to all the liberal elitists and Neo-libs in the US that want war with Russia because they cannot bear the idea of a God-fearing nation having any influence in the world.

It makes these cry bullies feel bad.

