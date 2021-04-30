in Latest, Video

French ex-Generals warn Macron, coup and civil war looms

The Duran: Episode 957

French ex-generals urge coup against Macron if he fails to stem Islamist ‘hordes from the suburbs’

A group of 20 retired French generals have threatened to launch a coup d’état against President Emmanuel Macron if he fails to halt what they describe as the “disintegration” of France “at the hands of Islamists”.

Retired French generals boost Marine Le Pen as Emmanuel Macron is warned of divided country

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government reacted furiously to an open letter from 20 retired generals warning of a possible military takeover and bloody civil war in response to what they characterised as the disintegration of a country under Islamist extremism.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
April 30, 2021

Well what can we say…? Don’t speak Louis 14th language.

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thomaspaine?selected=TPM5526671543

0
Reply

