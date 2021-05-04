Macron panics as Le Pen WINS hate speech court case
The Duran: Episode 961
France’s Marine Le Pen Acquitted in Case Over Violating Hate Speech Laws
France’s Marine Le Pen Acquitted of Hate Speech Charges for Posting Photos of Daesh Atrocities
The National Rally leader and 2022 presidential candidate was charged with hate speech after posting photos of murders carried out by jihadists back in 2015. French politician Marine Le Pen was acquitted by a court on Tuesday.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.