Macron panics as Le Pen WINS hate speech court case

Macron panics as Le Pen WINS hate speech court case
The Duran: Episode 961

France’s Marine Le Pen Acquitted in Case Over Violating Hate Speech Laws

France’s Marine Le Pen Acquitted of Hate Speech Charges for Posting Photos of Daesh Atrocities

The National Rally leader and 2022 presidential candidate was charged with hate speech after posting photos of murders carried out by jihadists back in 2015. French politician Marine Le Pen was acquitted by a court on Tuesday.

