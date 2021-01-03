in Latest, Video

Macron in trouble after strange adviser lunch with niece of Marine Le Pen

The Duran: Episode 843.

Macron under scrutiny after adviser’s lunch with niece of Le Pen

A row has broken out after one of Emmanuel Macron’s closest advisers had lunch with a leading figure of France’s far right, as the president faces accusations of appealing to extreme-right supporters. Bruno Roger-Petit, a senior adviser at the Élysée Palace, entertained Marion Maréchal, niece of the far-right politician Marine Le Pen, in a private room at a well-known Paris brasserie in October.

