Macron in trouble after strange adviser lunch with niece of Marine Le Pen
The Duran: Episode 843.
Macron under scrutiny after adviser’s lunch with niece of Le Pen
Macron under scrutiny after adviser’s lunch with niece of Le Pen
A row has broken out after one of Emmanuel Macron’s closest advisers had lunch with a leading figure of France’s far right, as the president faces accusations of appealing to extreme-right supporters. Bruno Roger-Petit, a senior adviser at the Élysée Palace, entertained Marion Maréchal, niece of the far-right politician Marine Le Pen, in a private room at a well-known Paris brasserie in October.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.