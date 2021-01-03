Ted Cruz and GOP Senators Back Trump against McConnell in certification battle
Cruz to lead group of GOP senators in challenge to Electoral College certification
Sen. Ted Cruz is leading a delegation of Republican senators who are planning to challenge the Electoral College certification and demand an emergency audit. Cruz is joined by several other GOP lawmakers who said in a statement that “voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed.”
