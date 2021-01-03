As Crime Spike Dems Slash Police Budgets
Byron York’s Daily Memo: Yes, they are defunding the police
Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. YES, THEY ARE DEFUNDING THE POLICE. After House Democrats lost seats they expected to win in November’s elections, many in the party searched for someone to blame. They soon settled on — you’ll be shocked — their Republican opponents.
