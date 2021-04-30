in Latest, Video

Odysee launches Hyperchats and China cracks down on Livestreaming

****News Topic 394*****
China directs live stream platforms to collect social credit codes of users

China wants to enable “swift” enforcement.

Odysee introduces hyperchats

Unlike YouTube’s super chats, Odysee won’t take a cut.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

