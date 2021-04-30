Odysee launches Hyperchats and China cracks down on Livestreaming
****News Topic 394*****
China directs live stream platforms to collect social credit codes of users
China directs live stream platforms to collect social credit codes of users
China wants to enable “swift” enforcement.
Odysee introduces hyperchats
Odysee introduces hyperchats
Unlike YouTube’s super chats, Odysee won’t take a cut.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.