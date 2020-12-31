Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Unanimously Passes Motion to Audit Fulton County’s Absentee Ballots Using Method Outlined by Jovan Pulitzer

Members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held a hearing to study Georgia’s Election Laws, and their past and present impact on the current Election cycle.

The star of the show on Wednesday was inventor Jovan Pulitzer.

Pulitzer explained how he could quickly audit their results using his technique of identifying fraudulent paper ballots and said he will do it for free.

Mr. Pulitzer said he has “no regard for the smoke and mirrors of how the machines work.” – IT’S ALL ABOUT THE PAPER BALLOTS.

“I don’t care about the machine. I don’t even care about the code that was written in the machine. What I care about is that physical artifact [ballot] and that physical artifact has material differences district to district that should not be there.”

Pulitzer said it would take him two hours to look at 500,000 ballots.

The Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcomittee unanimously passed a motion to audit Fulton County’s absentee ballots with the process Pulitzer outlined during today’s hearing.

