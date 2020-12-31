Catherine Austin Fitts | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown

Truth Matters

This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in. It was conducted as a part of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.

Catherine Austin Fitts (born 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.

Catherine Austin Fitts explains why the lockdown?

The COVID lockdown has been engineered to bring in the new monetary systems as the old monetary system is failing. A part of the plan is to bankrupt small businesses to destroy the populist vote and increase the power of the globalist elites.

One of the side benefits of the destruction of small businesses to create “Opportunity Zones” for the rich to pick up cheap real-estate, known as “Disaster Capitalism”.

Additionally the globalist elites look at the human population as livestock to be used as a resource to enhance their profits and power, while they believe themselves to be superior.

She provides an action plan,

