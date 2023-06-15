The Child Groomers Are Coming (Back) To Lewisham

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Trowbridge housewife Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull is currently campaigning in Europe, spreading her controversial views that a woman is an adult human female, that men should be kept out of women’s sports, and perverts should be kept away from kids. Sadly, there are people closer to home who need to hear that message and act on it, including it appears a number of parents in South East London who have been brainwashed by the homosexual lobby. Last month, a Lewisham public house held a drag queen story hour, and on the twenty-fourth of this month, it will be holding another one. Who could object? Well, according to Pink News, the only people who could possibly object are “far right”, including Turning Point UK.

Stickers have been going up in the Borough that proclaim Lewisham loves trans people. Indeed. And what about kids, do the people of Lewisham love them enough to oppose the castration of boys and the slicing off of the breasts of teenage girls? How about something less drastic, like keeping them away from perverts?

In the United States, Moslem parents have been opposing this poison with the same vigour as the far right, and the Government of Uganda is taking its protection of the young and vulnerable to another level. And in London, people, including parents, object?

On April 25, the local press reported that there had been 392 homophobic offences and 33 “incidents” against transgender people in Bexley, Bromley, Greenwich and Lewisham between January and December 2022. Leaving aside the obviously elastic definitions of offences and incidents, the big question is how many of these would there have been if homosexuals had remained in the closet? When homosexuality was illegal in this country, violent assaults on homosexuals and transsexuals were virtually unknown. Can these people be so stupid they can’t see a connection between the parading of their perversions in public and increasing public resentment to it, like the “gay-free zones” strict Moslems set up in East London a decade ago?

