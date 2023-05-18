The Child Protection Deception

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Chris Tame was Britain’s leading Libertarian until his premature death in 2006. One of his favourite sayings – more or less verbatim – was that when they talk about protecting children, what they really mean is taking away your rights. Nothing has changed for the better in the seventeen years since his passing, if anything, things have grown a lot worse.

The Online Safety Bill is wending its way slowly through Parliament and is currently at the Committee Stage.

One of the things many of the proponents of the Bill want is age verification, which would entail…? You guessed right, there are those who want to remove anonymity totally. They want to be able to monitor everything you post, everything you read, everything you see on-line, and of course, these will only be approved subjects, approved facts, approved narratives.

The reality is we don’t need new special measures to protect children on-line; we have them already. They are called parents.

Sadly, some parents are neglecting their duty by, albeit inadvertently, allowing the sexualisation of the young by supporting a sick new fetish: drag queen story hour. And guess who is promoting this? You guessed right again, the comrades of the extreme left, the same people who seek to ban on-line “hate”.

In Britain, the UK version of Turning Point has been organising protests against this grooming of the young, but the Socialist Workers Party and its front organisations have been opposing them. At least one tabloid newspaper has been siding with the perverts, but to his credit Prime Minister Sunak refused to endorse these so-called counter-protests.

Drag queen story hour is nothing like pantomime but is something genuinely sinister. One such drag queen north of the border goes by the name Flow Job. As can be seen from this report, these grooming sessions have been going on for some time. Thankfully, not all drag queens are supporting this; one who isn’t, is Kitty Demure, a homosexual as well as a drag queen, (not all drag artists are homosexual). Kitty blames the parents, but you should blame the far left. Sadly, things look like getting worse before they get better. Hopefully the same can’t be said for on-line censorship, the new bill is meeting with fierce opposition.

