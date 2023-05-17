This video shows how the dictatorships in AUKUS work.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

“IN FULL: Former Australian PM, Paul Keating joins Laura Tingle in conversation on ‘AUKUS’ at the NPC”

National Press Club of Australia, 15 March 2023

What that’s describing is the carrying-out of the plan that Cecil Rhodes came up with in 1877, and that started into operation upon his death in 1902, but didn’t become fully operational until starting on 25 July 1945, when U.S. President Truman and his immediate successor Eisenhower created America’s MIC or military-industrial complex (which Ike then warned Americans against on 17 January 1960 when leaving office, so that the blame for its consequences would go instead to his successors, not to the two men who had actually created and established it and their Cold War to win control ultimately over the entire planet, as that video is describing it as now doing).

George Orwell had a good inkling of this when, in 1948, he wrote his prophetic novel 1984, which described a dystopia in which “Big Brother”s Euro-Atlantic but UK/U.S.-controlled “Oceania” (which became NATO and America’s other vassal-nations or ‘allies’) which is the Anglo-American or Rhodesist empire (including U.S., UK. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctic, and, of course, Rhodes’s own South Africa) are perpetually at war (and feeding their billionaires’ MIC) against, and in their media demonizing, the Soviet Union’s “Eurasia” and also against communist China’s “East Asia”. Ever since 25 July 1945, Russia and China (and any of their allies) have been targeted for take-over (or “regime-change”).

This video describes how the Australian Government ignores the needs, or even the desires, of its public, in order to carry out the demands by the UK/U.S. regime; and, so, this video is explaining how Orwell’s “Big Brother” works in the real world. It is a fascinating explanation, which applies equally well to the other colonies of the Rhodesist empire, including (though Orwell had expected them to become parts of an expanded Soviet Union — which never happened) the western European nations.

So: on the one side is the 1877 plan by Cecil Rhodes, which is today’s world, and is described in systematic detail in that video; and, on the other, is the fictional side, George Orwell’s 1948 plan for “Oceania.”

Orwell (since he was writing fiction) grotesquely distorted the world that we are living in, but this real world has at least as much in common with the real world today as, for example, an ape has to a human. And that’s very close. For Orwell to have foreseen this much in 1948 has to be considered to have been amazingly prophetic. However: Rhodes’s 1877 plan is still increasingly BECOMING the world’s reality; so, that was even MORE prophetic.

On 24 December 2019, I had predicted that NATO (except for “nations bordering Russia”) would break up and that European leaders would not be willing to destroy their nations in order to stay with the U.S. regime; but, now that even Germany (which doesn’t border Russia) is remaining as a U.S. vassal-nation even after the U.S. and Norwegian regimes blew up the Russian-and-German co-owned Nord Stream pipelines and so caused fuel-prices throughout Europe to soar as a consequence, and yet not even complained about what the U.S. regime has done to them, I think that that prediction was probably wrong. Thus far, all of Europe except for Russia itself is siding with America across the Atlantic. I had been overly optimistic. Maybe Cecil Rhodes will win out after all. This video, from Australia, provides evidence that at least there in Australia, the Government doesn’t at all care about the safety or welfare of the Australian people. Rhodes was phenomenally successful in life but is far more successful now as the centuries go by after his death. We — perhaps ultimately all of humanity — are increasingly living in the world that Cecil Rhodes had planned for the future: the all-encompassing U.S. empire. Will there be no room for democracy in the future? That’s the way things are heading. The “neocons” (proponents of Rhodesism) are winning.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

