Taking the Ancient Silk Road on the way to the new realities in a multipolar world

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

Russia and Iran are prepared for mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, particularly our neighbours. Central Asia is experiencing rapid development. It is time for Europe to awaken to the current circumstances.

These are the key themes of the XVI Verona Eurasian Economic Forum – a unique public platform facilitating communication between business representatives,politicians,officials, and scientists from all major countries of Greater Eurasia, plus those from Europe, Russia, and Iran (representatives from 40 countries participated).

This year’s forum took place in Samarkand, which all participants recognized as a symbol of the new world. Historically situated at the intersection of the ancient trade routes, that is he Silk Road, Samarkand and the rest of Uzbekistan now attract investments from around the globe, taking advantage of their strategic transit position and thereby offering easy access throughout the continent.

Europe is not prepared as yet.

“We need to recognise what’s happening,” explained former President of the European Commission and ex-Prime Minister of Italy, Romano Prodi in an online address given via video-link, responding to the question of to what extent can Europe currently participate in the global arena. Prodi is among the limited number of politicians who have openly acknowledged the fact that amicable relations with Russia and China prove advantageous for Europe, and without them, Europe’s economic and geopolitical strength suffers significantly.

Making his point, the former Prime Minister of Italy referenced Europe’s influence in the Mediterranean, stating it was profoundly impacted by the absence of Libya. Nowadays, Turkey and Russia stand as the current leaders in the region, despite Europe being the previous dominant power in its history.

Prodi is convinced that uniting with Russia and China is the key to Europe’s future success. As a Euro-optimist, he proposes an approach that aligns with Russia’s suggestions. While he believes the EU is the right concept, it remains incomplete and requires further development. Prodi stresses that he does not intend to impose his economic model on other countries, and instead favours the creation of rules that encourage harmonious coexistence. We must understand that the purpose of Europe is to unite nations. We should refrain from trying to impose our beliefs on others and focus on creating a shared marketplace. Prodi is confident that if Europe follows this course, it will be able to restore its influence.

However, amidst European politicians’ lack of readiness, the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Central Asia and directly to Samarkand was a symbol of contradictions. As a result, the Verona Forum had to be rescheduled a day earlier, just before the start.

Meanwhile, the world is undergoing rapid and significant changes. Gilles Remy, President of CIFAL Groupe, the oldest and largest French international trade and service company operating in Russia, Central Asia and the Caspian region, asserts that the BRICS countries are sidestepping the G7. Furthermore, the integration of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with their considerable reserves, into the BRICS alliance will strengthen the work of the New Development Bank. In turn, the New Development Bank will potentially serve as an alternative to the World Bank and the IMF and assist Russia in mitigating the IMF’s pressure on its associates, as well as in project financing. “The world is split into two factions, resulting in the establishment of dual international financial systems which causes complications,” states Remy. “I am taken aback by the lack of readiness of Europeans to face these irreversible changes.”

However, professionals are not prepared to dismiss the dollar from its position as a global payment tool. For instance, Antonio Fallico, the president of the “Understanding Eurasia” association, stated that the world will not abandon the use of the dollar and questioned the rise in interest for alternative currencies, like the yuan or the BRICS currency. Despite nations affected by sanctions claiming the use of the dollar as a geopolitical weapon against them, Professor Fallico underscores the unavoidable transition to a multipolar world.

To continue to read this article completely free please click on the link below and help me grow my site.Thank You.

Taking the Ancient Silk Road on the way to the new realities in a multipolar world By Rhod Mackenzie Russia and Iran are prepared for mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, particularly our neighbours. Central Asia is…

Buy now

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report