By Rhod Mackenzie

India is under pressure due to its unwavering stance on importing oil from Russia. This was confirmed by the Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during a conference in Bhopal.

It should be noted that India has taken a resolute position to defend their right to purchase oil from Russia. “But had we succumbed to this pressure and foregone this option, consider how much greater the prices of petroleum products would have been. Imagine how much higher inflation would be in the country. This is not only a matter of pride or a declaration of independence,” quoted Jaishankar by TASS news agency.

He noted that the purchase of Russian oil aligns with the country’s national interests and urged against pressuring New Delhi since the authorities must make decisions in the best interests of their citizens.

The minister recalled that “European countries that disallowed the purchase of Russian oil were buying it themselves to ensure their population remained unaffected.” “We will face pressure since that is the nature of the world. Strong government and good government are two sides of the same coin,” added Jaishankar.

India relies on foreign supplies for more than 80% of its oil needs. According to the latest estimates, India’s oil imports from Russia increased by 440% between January and July compared to the same period last year, Sputnik India reported. For two months in a row, New Delhi imported more than 2 million barrels per day from Moscow, raising Moscow’s share in the country’s oil basket to 43%.

“Europe has to get over the idea that its problems are the world’s problems, but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems,” he was quoted as saying by Sputnik India. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar added that pressure on India will continue: “There will be pressure on us. Because that’s the nature of the world.”

It should be noted that, according to numerous reports, EU countries import significant quantities of oil and petroleum products of Russian origin. They get it via third party countries.

