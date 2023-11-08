The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden Presses Israel Gaza Pause, Authority Drains, Bad Polling, Arab Criticism; Zaluzhny Aide Killed, Zelensky Cancels Elections
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.