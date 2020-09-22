Who would have expected that CNN, the “Clinton News Network” would have run a fact check piece on Joe Biden? Further, who would possibly have expected it to be true?

CNN did this on September 20th. Here is the full text from their piece. This is very surprising.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech in which he urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday. We’re still poring over the transcript of Biden’s address in Philadelphia, but here are two initial fact checks. The Trump campaign’s demand for a list Biden argued that it would be inappropriate for him to release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees, as Trump did during the 2016 campaign and did again this month. Biden also claimed that the Trump campaign had not asked him to release such a list until after Ginsburg died. “We can’t keep rewriting history, scrambling norms, ignoring our cherished system of checks and balances. That includes this whole business of releasing a list of potential nominees that I would put forward. They’re now saying, after they — after Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, they said, ‘Biden should release his list.’ It’s no wonder the Trump campaign asked that I release the list only after she passed away. It’s a game for them. It’s a play to gin up emotions and anger,” he said. Facts First: This is just wrong. The Trump campaign and Trump himself had repeatedly said prior to Ginsburg’s death that Biden should release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees. When Trump released his latest list on September 9, the Trump campaign’s statement said in its title that “Biden must do the same.” The campaign repeated the demand for a Biden list in a statement on September 17, the day before Ginsburg died. Trump had previously issued the same demand himself. In an August 24 speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump said, “I’m demanding, actually, a list: let Biden put up a list of the judges he’s going to appoint.” And in a June 22 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump said, “You ought to ask a guy like a Biden or ask his campaign: give a list of judges, see where they stand on pro-life, see where they stand on it.” Supreme Court dates To bolster his case that the Senate should wait to confirm the next justice, Biden said: “By the way, there’s no court session between now and the end of this election.” Facts First: Biden’s claim is simply inaccurate. The court’s next session is scheduled to begin on October 5, nearly a month before Election Day on November 3.

That was the whole piece. So, why would CNN do this when other parts of the liberal network are totally in the tank for Joe Biden?

Well, maybe there is a bit of split in the ranks. Consider the VERY EXTREMELY Odd Couple, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon on CNN having a lover’s spat over what to do if the President nominates a justice and process of confirmation begins:

No Title UNHINGED: CNN’s Don Lemon: “we’re going to have to blow up the entire system”https://t.co/RJ7tTPEyyd pic.twitter.com/gA5UftwnDy

Far be it from reality for Chris Cuomo to take the President’s side, but perhaps the prospect of a real revolution is beginning to be more distasteful the more likely the prospect becomes.

This bit of discord may be a sign that even this region of the Democrat Party is cracking under its own rhetorical weight. Who really wants a civil war? It was fun to burn cars and kill a few people, but to overthrow the whole shootin’ match?

Then again, this may be only a momentary blip, a test as the network uses this uncertainty and its response for its next focus group trying to find something new to smear Donald Trump and the GOP with.

As it stands they may be in a lot of “trouble.”

President Trump is going to nominate a woman for the Supreme Court. She will very likely be a great mother and wife, and with lots of kids, a Christian and pro-life, and not a feminist. This is going to blow liberals’ minds because they will be presented with everything feminism says ought to be but with that one pesky Christ word and a lot of happiness instead of grievance politics. This will result in ranks of apoplectic Democrats.

Let’s hope. On with the show.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report