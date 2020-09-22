Robert Maxwell money helped bankrolled Epstein’s sick crimes

Via Daily Mail UK (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8728393/Jeffrey-Epstein-secretly-bankrolled-newspaper-baron-Robert-Maxwell-Ghislaines-father.html)…

The source of Jeffrey Epstein’s massive fortune – valued at roughly $636million after his jail cell suicide last fall – has long been shrouded in mystery.

Epstein ran his own wealth management fund – but its assets have never been made public.

Now an insider has revealed that Epstein received a helping hand from disgraced British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell – his ‘madam’ Ghislaine’s dad.

The source said famed modeling scout and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel exposed Robert Maxwell’s ties to Epstein nearly 20 years ago.

