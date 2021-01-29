in Latest, Video

Stop Using UK Precents to Impeach Trump; They Don’t Apply

Stop Using UK Precents to Impeach Trump; They Don’t Apply

News Topic 33:

The impeachment of Warren Hastings that the Democrats are constantly referring to:

Impeachment of Warren Hastings

unsuccessful attempt to remove Govenor-General of Bengal from office

Impeachment of Warren Hastings

The impeachment of Warren Hastings, the first Governor-General of Bengal, was attempted between 1788 and 1795 in the Parliament of Great Britain. Hastings was accused of misconduct during his time in Calcutta, particularly relating to mismanagement and personal corruption.

FranBrown
FranBrown
January 29, 2021

This will be a “kangaroo court”, Many Americans cannot or will not see it, especially the SJW’s and the hard left. They are determined to grind Trump into the ground, then they will spit on him and walk away.

