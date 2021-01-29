Arresting Americans for a MEME
The Duran: Episode 873
THIS IS INSANE — Pro-Trump twitter personality Ricky Vaughn arrested and indicted (today) for 2016 memes…
Biden’s DOJ arrested Vaughn this morning Biden’s Department of (Justice has charged a Trump voter who had 58,000 followers on twitter with election interference because he posted a meme in 2016 telling Democrats to vote for Hillary Clinton via text as a joke.
Well there you have it Democrats can officially be called Demotards
America has not just fallen to a Demented President but is now Hostage to mentally retarded loonaticks escaped from lady Gagaland waking up in a Twilight zone of psychopath and Sociopath
loony Tunes!! And the nightmare has only just begun !! May be Humanity should step in with love and affection and put them out of their misery give a nuclear power the green light 😂😂😂😂
Here we thought “1984” and “Brave New World” were just books to be discussed in literature classes in the hallowed halls of academia.
Surprise surprise! Life imitating art.