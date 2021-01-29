Senate Kabuki theater and a joke impeachment trial
The Duran: Episode 872
John Roberts’ refusal to sit for Trump impeachment sparks constitutional concerns
Chief Justice John Roberts’ refusal to preside over former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is raising questions about whether he views the first-of-its-kind proceedings as constitutional. The Supreme Court has been declining to comment when reached by The Post, as well as other outlets, on why its top jurist will not take part in the historic trial.
As the numbers suggest a Donald Trump acquittal, senators explore censure and brace for impeachment trial
WASHINGTON – After a vote Tuesday suggested the Senate may likely acquit former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, Democratic senators searched Wednesday for ways to make their case against him. Many Republicans and Democrats conceded a Trump conviction seemed unlikely given the vote.
A government via coercion and hypnosis cannot entertain questions regarding its legitimacy. Look at what happened to David Cameron, for instance.
Where are George Washington and Thomas Jefferson when we need them?
Where is H . L. Mencken when we need him?
Where is John F. Kennedy when we need him?