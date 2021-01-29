in Latest, Video

Senate Kabuki theater and a joke impeachment trial

The Duran: Episode 872

John Roberts’ refusal to sit for Trump impeachment sparks constitutional concerns

Chief Justice John Roberts’ refusal to preside over former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is raising questions about whether he views the first-of-its-kind proceedings as constitutional. The Supreme Court has been declining to comment when reached by The Post, as well as other outlets, on why its top jurist will not take part in the historic trial.

As the numbers suggest a Donald Trump acquittal, senators explore censure and brace for impeachment trial

WASHINGTON – After a vote Tuesday suggested the Senate may likely acquit former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, Democratic senators searched Wednesday for ways to make their case against him. Many Republicans and Democrats conceded a Trump conviction seemed unlikely given the vote.

Kevin
Kevin
January 29, 2021

A government via coercion and hypnosis cannot entertain questions regarding its legitimacy. Look at what happened to David Cameron, for instance.

penrose
penrose
January 29, 2021

Where are George Washington and Thomas Jefferson when we need them?
Where is H . L. Mencken when we need him?
Where is John F. Kennedy when we need him?

