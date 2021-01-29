in Latest, Video

OMINOUS: RCMP visit reporter AT HOME for publishing story critical of Trudeau government

source

Real journalists doing great work, if you want to be a journalist you need to work for an organization like Rebel News!

Rebel News

Rebel News

Keean Bexte got a visit from Canada's police after he released a story showing how Canadian soldiers potentially brought COVID-19 to Canada following the October 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan, China.

Ozymandias
Ozymandias
January 29, 2021
To the Project for a New American century.how are you liking The Chinese Century???,’well the. Chinese have 5g,that would make my phone move faster ,to move back on point,there will be NO investigation has to the rise of the covid pandemic,because China has money like the grains of sand on a beach,meaning ,what they say goes in the W.H.O. ,and the UN,No one ,apart from a few Western nations may want to get to find out Corona virus origins,for the great majority of UN member states are cash poor ,and will willingly aquiest to the New hegemon for capital investments… Read more »

