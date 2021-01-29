SHOCKING COVID Coverup: Trudeau gov’t helped China hide origins of COVID-19

Shocking! Canada knew about Covid in October 2019, it was already in Canada! Who does Trudeau work for… not the people!

A Canadian soldier has reportedly testified that up to a third of military athletes who participated in the World Military Games in Wuhan, China in October 2019 became violently ill.

The unnamed whistle-blower, who was interviewed by Rebel Media’s Keean Bexte and was identified only as a “senior Canadian Armed Forces member,” said that at the “tail-end” of the games, a lot of the athletes became “really, really, sick” with “lung issues, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea.”

Did soldier-athletes returning from Military Games in Wuhan bring home COVID-19? TORONTO, Canada, January 20, 2021 ( LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian soldier has reportedly testified that up to a third of military athletes who participated in the World Military Games in Wuhan, China in October 2019 became violently ill.

Keean Bexte reveals some explosive information provided to him by a high-ranking member of the Canadian Armed Forces regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

