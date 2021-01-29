SHOCKING COVID Coverup: Trudeau gov’t helped China hide origins of COVID-19

Shocking! Canada knew about Covid in October 2019, it was already in Canada! Who does Trudeau work for… not the people!
A Canadian soldier has reportedly testified that up to a third of military athletes who participated in the World Military Games in Wuhan, China in October 2019 became violently ill.
The unnamed whistle-blower, who was interviewed by Rebel Media’s Keean Bexte and was identified only as a “senior Canadian Armed Forces member,” said that at the “tail-end” of the games, a lot of the athletes became “really, really, sick” with “lung issues, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea.”
Did soldier-athletes returning from Military Games in Wuhan bring home COVID-19?
►Read the documents for yourself: http://www.COVIDcoverup.ca Keean Bexte reveals some explosive information provided to him by a high-ranking member of the Canadian Armed Forces regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. FULL REPORT from Keean Bexte: http://rebelne.ws/2LwtGqc
If the virus has not been isolated, and therefore most likely doesn’t exist, then why bother about its origin?
They need someone to pin the blame on for their stupidity. China is a conveinient scapegoat.
I call BULLSHIT. It came from Ft Detrick in the usa. The us soldiers brought it over from seppostan and infected many of the others at the Games. That’s how it was spread across the world so quickly into so many countries at once.