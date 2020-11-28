COVID DATA: Suppress the data that does not fit the narrative!

Toronto Sun – YouTube Channel

Justin Trudeau doesn’t like transparency if it doesn’t help his narrative. COVID cases maybe on the rise, but there is no significant rise in serious cases or deaths. In fact the unfortunate folk who are being seriously affected have more than one comorbidity. This doesn’t help Justin, he wants to be a good puppet for Mr Soros, to lock down the country to further the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset”. Why is Trudeau so keen to destroy small business and jobs using skeptical fear tactics. He has his detainment camps ready he just needs the excuse to fill them. Is this actually the “Great Deception” using “lies, damned lies and health statistics” to further a political globalist agenda?

This is Erin O’Toole’s chance to fight for the people, to support small business, and show pragmatic leadership to save the economy.

