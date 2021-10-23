STONEWALL — Still Poisoning The Minds Of The Young (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

While this tiny number of people of both sexes should be allowed to get on with their lives as best as possible, in recent years we have seen a veritable explosion of men wanting to “transition” to women and vice versa. And not just men and women but boys and girls. The full horror of what has been going on will not be related here, but this isn’t what has been causing companies and organisations to drop their association with Stonewall, rather it is what Kellie-Jay calls the erosion of women’s boundaries. We have now reached the ludicrous position where a woman can “self-identify” as a man and become one in law, like Lauren Southern did, a woman who scores eleven out of ten on any scale of womanhood. Far worse though, and dangerous, are men who self-identify as women. There have been cases in which these biological men have been sent to women’s prisons for sex offences, and gone on to victimise women prisoners, a totally unreal situation. If the authorities had tolerated this in the 1960s, people would have thought the world had gone mad, as indeed it has now.

Stonewall is firmly on the side of these men, and for rational people, this is a bridge too far. Having said that, it is still spreading its poison, This month, Forest Hill School in South East London won its “prestigious LGBTQ+ award”.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as according to the School’s website the death of George Floyd in May last year was caused by something called racism while its recommended reading list includes works by Robin DiAngelo, Ibram X. Kendi and Angela Davis.

The Stonewall award gives recognition to “schools tackling homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying, and celebrates diversity”.

Biphobic bullying, are they serious? The School’s headmaster (head person?) said this was a “fantastic award”. Indeed.

One thing we have not mentioned yet is AIDS. Those of us who were around in the 1980s realise what a shock this was to the world. AIDS killed more homosexuals and more normal men than all the “homophobic” hate criminals who have ever lived. Incredibly, rather than encourage homosexuals to go back in the closet or better still join the Catholic Church, AIDS led to a massive groundswell in the movement once the panic had subsided. AIDS may be virtually forgotten now, especially with the Covid situation, but when not if it returns, it will doubtless claim many young lives, perhaps former pupils of Forest Hill School, and for that, Stonewall and similar lobbying groups will be at least partially to blame.

