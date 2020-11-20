Stock Market Goes BERSERK! Countless Indicators Flash Major Warning Signals

source

The market has seen such an incredible rise and now we are in la la land. There is nothing stopping this market. Bad news, ignored. Economic meltdown, ignored. Systematic degradation of the financial system, ignored. All that’s important is the Fed. When you wake up in the morning, the Fed did that. Sun came up? Fed did it. Food on your plate? Of course, that’s the Fed again. And they all lived happily ever after. The end…and now back to reality…

Inflows into stock funds hit 20-year high | Financial Times

Inflows into stock funds hit 20-year high Investors ploughed more into global stock funds in the days after Pfizer unveiled its coronavirus breakthrough on Monday than in any week in at least two decades, as the news electrified financial markets. Funds that buy stocks counted $44.5bn of inflows in the week to Wednesday, including more than $32bn that was invested in US stock funds, according to the data provider EPFR Global.

inflows.jpg (1199×729)

Yes, the ‘Fed Put’ Really Does Exist. That Could Be Bad News for Bulls. | Barron’s

Yes, the ‘Fed Put’ Really Does Exist. That Could Be Bad News for Bulls. A new study shows conclusively that the so-called Fed put really exists. But that doesn’t mean stock market bulls can stop worrying about a bear market. I’m referring, of course, to the Federal Reserve’s supposed commitment to ease monetary policy whenever the stock market suffers significant losses.

Americans’ mortgage debt soars to a record nearly $10 trillion – CNN

Americans’ mortgage debt soars to a record $10 trillion Low interest rates have helped fuel a boom in the US housing market: Last quarter Americans’ mortgage debt climbed to a record high of nearly $10 trillion, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday.

Masayoshi Son, chief executive of SoftBank, prepares for a ‘worst case scenario’ as cases rise. – The New York Times

Masayoshi Son, chief executive of SoftBank, prepares for a ‘worst case scenario’ as cases rise. Masayoshi Son,thefounder and chief executive of the Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, warned at a DealBook conference on Tuesday that he was preparing for “the worst case scenario” as virus cases increase around the world. “In the short run, I’m pessimistic,” Mr. Son said during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit.

Elon Musk’s Wealth Soars $12 Billion on Tesla Index Addition

Musk Leapfrogs Zuckerberg to Become World’s Third-Richest Person Bloomberg 2 days ago Sophie Alexander (Bloomberg) — It’s been an eventful few days for Elon Musk. The billionaire tested positive for Covid-19, his rocket company launched four astronauts into space, and on Monday his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. was named for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

PE.jpg (1029×830)

euphoria.png (712×344)

short.jpg (801×528)

insider.png (658×298)

FMS optimism.jpg (746×400)

what asset class outperform.jpg (992×458)

most crowded trade nov 2020.jpg (1004×1070)

biggest tail risk nov 2020 2.jpg (708×408)

growth expectations nov 2020.jpg (755×402)

profit expectations nov 2020.jpg (754×399)

yield curve trades.jpg (753×402)

cash levels nov 2020.jpg (731×412)

Technically Speaking: Bulls Go Ballistic – Time To Reduce Risk – RIA

Technically Speaking: Bulls Go Ballistic – Time To Reduce Risk – RIA In this past weekend’s newsletter, we discussed the exceedingly deviated price and overbought conditions. When we combine the technical backdrop with the “bulls going ballistic,” it once again makes sense to reduce risk in our portfolios. “The rally from the October lows was a ‘sellable rally.’ The current rally is as well.

Market-Fear-Greed-Index-111320.png (873×579)

20201112-135626_1605189385591.png (799×446)

Technical-Gauge-111320.png (1055×570)

Yellen Tight-Lipped on Report She’s in Mix as Treasury Secretary

Yellen Tight-Lipped on Report She’s in Mix as Treasury Secretary Bloomberg 3 days ago Rich Miller (Bloomberg) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen didn’t push back on reports that she’s in the running to become the next Treasury secretary, while voicing support for policies in tune with the man who’ll make that decision, President-elect Joe Biden.

More money, cash, debt has been flowing into equities, stocks. People are asking which tech stocks should I buy in 2020? There has been such enthusiasm for financial investments today whether that’s in stocks or bonds, or real estate as well.

