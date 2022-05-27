The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This seemed a good idea to help disseminate.

And here is the source research from John R. Lott of the Crime Prevention Research Center, the abstract has this to say, verbatim:

Date Written: August 11, 2020

Abstract

The U.S. is well below the world average in terms of the number of mass public shootings, and the global increase over time has been much bigger than for the United States.

Over the 20 years from 1998 to 2017, our list contains 2,772 attacks and at least 5,764 shooters outside the United States and 62 attacks and 66 shooters within our country. By our count, the US makes up less than 1.13% of the mass public shooters, 1.77% of their murders, and 2.19% of their attacks. All these are much less than the US’s 4.6% share of the world population. Attacks in the US are not only less frequent than other countries, they are also much less deadly on average. Out of the 101 countries where we have identified mass public shootings occurring, the United States ranks 66th in the per capita frequency of these attacks and 56th in the murder rate.

Not only have these attacks been much more common outside the US, the US’s share of these attacks has declined over time. There has been a much bigger increase over time in the number of mass shootings in the rest of the world compared to the US.

This is a surprise to me as well, and it is easy to see why:

The American and world media go into a feeding frenzy over the Srecond Amendment in the American Constitution. Most other nations do not have such protections, and most of the world thinks America should be brought “into compliance” with the prevailing world view.

This viewpoint is so prevalent that even American conservative media has been dancing to the liberal tune just as much as the CNN’s and Maddows of the world. The result is that we are thoroughly propagandized. Propaganda builds its ferocity upon its own success, and this is why probably the vast majority of Americans are unable to counter such questions, even up to and including Senator Cruz.

This ferocity caught Senator Ted Cruz rather flat-footed as you see in the beginning of the video, and that is to his failure, for (as we have seen before) Senator Cruz has a big mouth on the Senate Floor but is relatively shallow on the issues, and this shows when he is pressed. If we go back to the 2016 presidential campaign, this is why Donald Trump completely owned Senator Cruz in the primaries. Cruz was certainly the best of the politicians in the field of candidates, but he could not keep with Mr. Trump, who was well-armed with that neat little thing known as real-world experience.

I am not saying that Mr. Cruz is a bad man. I believe he spoke from his heart about the terrible, indescribable loss that the mourners have to face. But he was not prepared for what he surely knew must come… the press assault.

We are left, then, with the real issue: the most recent horror in Uvalde, Texas, needs to be mourned. Not politicized before all the bodies are even in the ground.

But why does this politization happen? Because Politics is God for Americans and for Westerners who have rejected the real God. This is not my original statement; it took a Traditionalist Catholic Archbishop in England’s little video piece to put in words what I was certainly suspecting. That we now run for the press, or the House and Senate chambers, instead of to Church, is significant. (this video may be quite old, but the text is nevertheless spot on.)

My suggestion: To those who read this piece, simply stop. Pray to God, even if you have not done so and don’t know how. Ask him to watch over the families of the lost, and the souls of those killed. Ask him to help us get back in the truly human frame of mind, where we understand that life – all of it – is a unique blessing, given only by Him. And let’s ask him to help us change our insides, so as no longer to be caught up in such senselessness as politicizing tragedies like this.

Then, he will surely guide us to ways to bring an end to them.