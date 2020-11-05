It goes without saying that for Trump supporters the last thirty-six hours have been anywhere from sad to depressing to even agonizing. The mainstream networks’ effort to call the election for Biden have been joined, apparently by Fox News, whose reporting has the election all but in the bag for Biden, at 264-213.

If we were to go with the mainstream media messaging, the arguments, though true, would be feeble:

Media networks do not decide elections when they “call” states. That is all speculation. Vote counting usually reveals a pattern dependent on precinct and state – any uncounted votes for a given precinct will simply follow the same pattern. We can challenge for recounts.

All these are true, but when held up against the sheer reach of the mainstream media, it is very difficult for American consumers of news media to not trust them.

This is a very interesting characteristic that many Americans are not aware of: the notion of not trusting any media outlet does not exist in the United States. The farthest it has gotten is to divide the media against itself, with people in the “Fox is always right” camp and those the “Fox is crazy and loony” camp.

However, there are alternate media outlets that are not part of the mainstream group that have a very different story, and they offer analysis. Dr. Steve Turley is one of the men who does this. This video below is fascinating for several reasons:

He offers a clearly connected explanation of the issues going on with voter counts in Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania. All five of these states have Democrat governors. All of the states were reporting or hinting at massive Trump vote counts at one point or another. All five states stopped their counts, most notably Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. When those counts started again, nearly all the “new votes” being counted broke for Biden. While the Presidential race is in turmoil, the Senate remains in Republican hands, and the House Democrat majority looks to be smaller now, though predictions stated a full flip to Democrat control. Dr. Turley sees all this as connected and integrated with the MSM to accomplish a coup d’etat through fraudulent votes being created as needed to fit the needs of the Democrats.

Dr. Steve is reporting quite boldly, but his information is extremely well-correlated. This is what makes it worthy of attention. Perhaps our readers have noticed that the MSM networks’ coverage seems to be extremely scattered and sort of “blank.” Some people were passing this image around across the socials, indicating that there was a plan, (though the pretty girl in the photo seems more the inducement to take the text seriously when we have no sourcing and no supporting documentation:)

It seems that Dr Turley has the arguments in place, with logic and with backing information to support him.

What does this mean?

It means that for whatever reason, Americans cannot trust their large media outlets. Not one of them.

But this is a big push for all of us. After all, we have been thoroughly trained for decades that our news outlets report the truth and that we can and should trust them. Even those of us who say “the media is lying to us” all have our own favorite media outlet we think is the exception to the rule, and for many, that outlet has been Fox News. Now, it is highly likely that Fox is also compromised, and has been for some time. This has been getting notice, but never in so obvious a manner as when Arizona was called by the network on Tuesday night though the governor of that state emphatically said that they did not know yet.

All this being said, the elections are still not resolved. However, Dr. Steve’s report does give real information and analysis that has not been featured on the big networks. If he turns out to be correct, the magnitude of this coup attempt is severe and represents the death of the mainstream media. It will bring a far more randomized media where consumers of this information will have to think critically for themselves and cross-compare with other sources to get good information.

This is work, and it is a good thing, For decades we have been told what to think. Now may be the time when America relearns how to think. The nation, as founded, presumed the right of each citizen to be free and independent, which meant they had to think things through for themselves. The institutionalization of media, as with so many other human endeavours, often leads to this sort of stratification as people derive power from consolidation – power that eventually becomes a corrupting force rather than simply an organizing one.

