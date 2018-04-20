SORE LOSER Democrats try to bolster FAILED RussiaGate narrative – by SUING Trump and Russia!

RIA Novosti and Fox News both are running the story of how the Democrat Party of the United States of America is suing President Donald Trump’s campaign officials, the Russian government and WikiLeaks, with the accusation that these three entities were engaged in a conspiracy to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

The Democrats are acting like a bunch of spoiled-brat druggies, trying to get their way when the whole world has spoken against them.

(That is because a lot of the Democrats ARE spoiled-brat druggies.)

But we digress.

When the Russian media begins to pay attention to the Democrat Party’s deeds, this is something. The RIA piece is in Russian, but we can offer a translation:

The lawsuit filed in the Manhattan District Court says that senior Trump campaigners sought help from the Russian government and intelligence to damage Hillary Clinton’s positions and help the current US president win the election by hacking the computer networks of the Democratic Party and distributing the stolen materials found there. “During numerous meetings, e-mail correspondence and other means of communication, these Russian agents made it clear that their government supports Trump and is ready to use stolen letters and other information to damage his opponent from the Democratic Party,” the document says.

This effort at propaganda is interesting because the RussiaGate investigation is dying on the vine. Conservative pundits say that the investigation is on its last legs because it has nothing to stand on. There has not be one single shred of evidence anywhere to support the allegation that there was any sort of collusion between the Trump campaign and anyone in Russia at any level to hand the victory over to him.

But, the masters of propaganda in the United States that are with the Democrat Party and the embedded liberals and establishment bureaucrats and politicians we call the “Deep State” are unified and with quite a remarkable sense of purpose.

Fox News reported the tone of this latest attempt of the Deep State to unseat Trump:

Calling it an ‘all-out assault on our democracy,’ the Democratic National Committee filed the civil suit in federal district court in Manhattan. The suit amounts to another legal broadside related to the 2016 race, on top of the special counsel’s ongoing Russia probe and the FBI raid on Trump’s personal attorney last week. ‘The conspiracy constituted an act of previously unimaginable treachery: the campaign of the presidential nominee of a major party in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the Presidency,’ the suit states.

Why is this happening? Probably the main reason is this:

The falsely motivated Syrian attack is not hurting President Trump

Even with the recent attack against Syria turning into more and more of a true debacle, the people that support Donald Trump refuse to stop supporting him. The fact that this is true is probably the reason for this new attack.

Putting things in perspective, the Syria airstrike committed on 14 April hurt no one except some innocent buildings.

Then more and more reports started coming through from Syria detailing that there was no chemical attack (the stated reason for this action) at all.

One of the most bizarre possibilities is that the whole attack was motivated by the clever use of social media, and with not one scrap of hard evidence.

If this is so, it could have turned into a huge embarassment for President Trump. But it is not likely to do so.

The problem is that the Democrats cannot hold his feet to the fire for this because they supported the attack themselves.

They cannot back away from this, and so they have been utterly critical of the President’s move afterward to not prosecute new sanctions against Russia.

In addition to the US President’s move not to escalate the tension between Washington and Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also delivered some discouraging news to the Deep State and Democrats when he stated:

…[In regard to] the question of the risks of military confrontation, I am 100% certain that the military will not allow it, and this, of course, will not be allowed by either President Putin or, I’m certain, President Trump.They are still leaders who are elected by their peoples, they are responsible to these nations for their own peace and security.

In other words, Russia will not fight, and the Russians know that America will not be misled into a fight with Russia.

Again on a purely speculative note, there is a small possibility that this airstrike was in fact a political masterstroke by the US President. If it is, this is probably the strangest action in any recent history, but it may be working. Syria is attacking ISIS with renewed force, and it seems that there has been no interruption in the successful prosecution of the war against ISIS by either Syria or Russia.

There is no way that the Democrats can call out the falsity of the situation in Syria into question without exposing themselves, so this is the next attempt to try to get rid of the President.

The basis of the whole problem with the Democrats is their refusal to accept reality. Or is it? Why should it matter so much that this President is a Republican and that Hillary Clinton, a possibly very sick woman and a terrible candidate, lost?

This is the question we must seriously turn our attention to.

President Trump represents a threat to these people. This threat is so major that they cannot let it sit for a moment, and it is all too likely that these sort of attacks are going to continue without stopping, even if the President and Congress both remain GOP in the next elections this year and in 2020 and so on.

Further, these people are afraid of Russia. And it’s not because Putin is a thug. It’s something else. Something much more powerful, and indeed, something that would bring the very best of both Russia and the United States into brotherhood.

There is something about this the Deep State cannot stand.

Expect the fun and games to continue.

