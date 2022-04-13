The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The American mainstream media remains invested in stoking World War III. It also remains invested in the woke ascendancy, to ensuring that your children are indoctrinated to believe that sex and sexual identity is the only thing that truly matters, and it is also invested in making sure nothing and no one, changes the Plan. They almost lost this once, and they know who threatens them now.

Donald John Trump, the forty-fifth President of the United States, and probably still now the legitimate president. At minimum, a far more effective and reality-based leader than Joe Biden ever could have dreamed of being.

With Elon Musk, a known free-speech advocate (though of course a liberal), having taken over a majority share of Twitter, speculation began to percolate that he might reverse Twitter’s permanent ban on the Donald’s account. There is no specific sign that Mr. Musk will do this, but the possibility apparently stoked MSN to action, and so they chose a well-worn, though completely discredited path: To paint Mr. Trump as “Putin’s stooge” all over again.

From a piece on The Daily Beast penned by Julia Davis, sensationally titled “Russia Airs Its Ultimate ‘Revenge Plan’ for America“, a bit of cleverness, as Russia’s own news / propaganda apparatus was used to work for the American woke-libs:

As Russia’s war of aggression continues to ravage its neighbor, the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus has been more blatant than ever before in outlining the country’s goals for its biggest nemesis: the U.S. Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections. Though AP reported that “it is not yet clear which candidates Russia might try to promote or what methods it might use,” Russian state media seem to be in agreement that former U.S. President Donald Trump remains Moscow’s candidate of choice. The time is coming “to again help our partner Trump to become president,” state TV host Evgeny Popov recently declared. On Thursday’s edition of the state television show The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev, Putin’s pet pundits offered an update on plans for 2024. “We’re trying to feel our way, figuring out the first steps. What can we do in 2023, 2024?,” Russian “Americanist” Malek Dudakov, a political scientist specializing in the U.S., said. He suggested that Russia’s interference in the upcoming elections is still in its early stages, and that more will be accomplished after the war is over and frosty relations between the U.S. and Russia start to warm up. “When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there’ll be moments we can use,” he added. “The most banal approach I can think of is to invite Trump—before he announces he’s running for President—to some future summit in liberated Mariupol.” Dmitry Drobnitsky, an omnipresent “Americanist” on Soloviev’s show, suggested that Tulsi Gabbardshould be invited along with Trump. Dudakov agreed: “Tulsi Gabbard would also be great. Maybe Trump will take her as his vice-president?” Gabbard has recently become a fixture of state television for her pro-Russian talking points, and has even been described as a “Russian agent” by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine. If state television is any indication, the real agenda of the Kremlin’s operatives was never limited to boosting any particular candidates, but rather aimed to harm America as a whole. Dudakov stressed: “With Europe, economic wars should take priority. With America, we should be working to amplify the divisions and—in light of our limited abilities—to deepen the polarization of American society.”

This is not the entire piece, and admittedly, it deserves a full reading. However, the premise here is clear enough: The two most influential US political figures who have NOT joined the “cheer Ukraine on to Nuclear War” crowd – Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard, the former US Representative from Hawaii, are both being portrayed as stooges for the evil Vladimir Putin.

And why? Because their point of view is sane and points out that Russia’s action to war is the result of an absolutely deranged set of policies and actions taken over the last thirty years by NATO and the United States as its chief power player.

However, Julia makes the point through her piece that Mr. Soloviev and Company are very much set that the United States should accede to Russian demands. She uses the further narrative from Evening to demonstrate this as all but conclusive that President Trump really works for Vladimir Putin, and, for that matter, so does Tulsi Gabbard.

The only problem with this is that it is not true, and what Julia Davis is doing is to take a known bona fide Russian propaganda program and spin it grossly out of context… to support her own American propaganda narrative. This act represents the fulfillment of the axiom “the first casualty of war is the truth.”

Let’s unpack this a little, in the hopes for balance and understanding. This could be very lengthy, but we will try to be brief, and simply invite you, Dear Reader, to investigate matters further for yourself. While my own opinions are strong, I also heartily encourage readers not to take what I say as point of fact, but to use what I offer to research and learn more about what is going on for themselves… even if it proves my point of view to be wrong!

The Russian State View

This is in of itself titled in a way that ought to resonate with the American or Western reader to mean “this is what the State wants people to think.” And, why not? Does not every nation have its own need to justify itself?

Yet while the American media points at “the Russian State Media” as some sort of protrusion of consummate evil in the free world, it ignores or amplifies its own use as the propaganda arm of the American power elite. The only difference is probably that for the US, the power elite are not necessarily all in Government service, but rather the government is in the service of the power elite, many of whom are radically liberal secularists.

The views expressed on The Evening With Vladimir Soloviev are certainly somewhat sensationalist and to some degree, consonant with the viewpoint of the government of the Russian Federation. But only, I observe, to some degree. For example, the hosts of the program talk rather belligerently about the United States, but while this has probably influenced some levels of hostility in Russia, there is no way the Russian Federation would possibly endorse a hostile attitude towards Americans here. And, they have not done so at all. I have experienced absolutely no expressed – or implied – hostility towards myself from anyone here in Russia. I have not been segregated or asked not to participate in events because I am American. Rather, it is quite the opposite, just as it has always been: My knowledge and expertise in the fields I specialize in are very much in demand by Russians, and the reception I have from everyone is not different in the slightest from the time before the Ukrainian operations began. This is not simply because I am pro-Russia, either; as this is not something that people here would just know. I am not very well known here, but everywhere I go, I have been most warmly welcomed. Nothing has changed.

However, it is always easy and pleasurable to throw rhetorical rocks at the government, and when the government is not your own and expresses open hostility towards you, that makes it easier. The United States government has acted in precisely this manner towards the Russian Federation, and the Western corporate entities have tried to outdo one another in their organized economic pressure campaigns, even to the point of refusing to do business with Russian consumers abroad, simply “because you are Russian.”

Whatever happened to the idea that we should not be prejudiced against other cultures, races or creeds?

This is frustrating for the Russian people, and like any good agitator, Mr. Soloviev is stirring some of this up into more anger. Apparently, his view is that this somehow arouses “rally around the flag” patriotism, but the occasional incidence of hostile statements against American structures that remain in Russia shows that some people (not the government) are taking this rhetoric a little too seriously.

In this, the Russian purveyors of propaganda are in danger of creating a really bad situation for themselves and their country. Any incident, any incident at all that happens within the bounds of the Russian Federation that involves injury or even death to any Americans or other Westerners in-country will be taken up by the Western media in a flash and used against Russia’s government and people. It would be the dream of the Biden Administration to have Americans killed by some Russian reactionary person; it would stand as “proof” that President Putin is as bad as they maintain he is.

So far, at the time of this writing, no such actions have taken place, but I know of some situations that are “one step away” from something real, and I must completely criticize this for its stupidity. I am not reporting the specifics because it is not worth adding fuel to the fire. It is enough to understand that there are some people here that are understandably frustrated by the treatment their country has experienced over the last thirty years and they are reacting to it in verbal ways.

In this, then, I consider what Vladimir Soloviev is doing as risky, dangerous and not in Russia’s own best interests, even though the good man wants to stand for his country as any patriot should.

The American Elitist View

This one is harder to comprehend, especially for people like myself who prefer that events and attitudes take place within what one might call a “normal” context. A “normal” context presently excludes the threat of nuclear war, or World War III in a conventional sense, but it also rejects the demise of international economic globalism such as it has existed since at least 1991.

Yet within that context, Imposter Joe Biden called for regime change in Russia in a very strongly worded outburst “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power!”

Mr. Biden’s eyes show the signs of an addled brain, but out of addled brains often comes the total collapse of reasoned, diplomatic language, and I propose that this outburst was one of those moments where Biden said exactly what he thinks and how he feels about it.

The American elitists are smart, as all good propagandists must be. They know the nature of American psychology, the hero story of David vs. Goliath, whereby the principle arises that “anytime a small country is invaded by a big country, the big country is wrong. Especially if it is Russia.”

Of course, that maxim has a corrollary: “If the United States is the big country, and it invades a small country, it is okay because it is for the sake of preserving democracy.”

Whatever that means.

Ergo, because Ukraine is little and Russia is big, Russia is wrong. The added maxim to give this more effect is “Vladimir Putin is bad. Period. Now shut up.”

This is not true, either. Vladimir Putin simply puts Russia first in the way he believes it needs to be done. And the American media elite cannot and will not get it through their heads that he understands his country better than they do.

For America’s power elite, the message to the public is highly propagandistic, and it is pure tunnel vision. There is the way they say things are and any dissenting opinion will be canceled. This is in the United States of America. Yes, the country going on and on about “Democracy.”

Bullshit.

So, there is a great deal of divisive dishonesty at play on both sides.

A short request

If we are going to get through the war and establish a true and lasting peace, this sort of propagandizing as a practice must stop. In Russia, it actually is largely inactive because many Russians seem to have no interest in watching television, state-run or otherwise. For most of the people I know, Russians appear to view their own news channels as “not worthy of trust”. Therefore Mr. Soloviev does not command anything like a “national” audience adherence relative to the number of people in the population. He may have viewers, but he gets a lot of criticism. Here are some examples, translated directly from the wikipedia.ru entry on Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev:

According to television critic Sergei Varshavchik, Sunday Evening on NTV “looked more like an entertainment program than an information program, and gave the impression of an imitation of public-analytical programs” [59] . Elena Afanasyeva also noted that “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on NTV is “a show in which the main thing is not guests and not topics, but, as always and everywhere, Vladimir Solovyov himself.” [60] In another article, Solovyov was described by her as a ” showman from political analytics” [61] . “ The roles of“ experts ”are the same greasy deck. At first, these irresponsible talkers vilified Ukraine for almost two years . Then, when the failed topic was ordered to be quietly curtailed, they switched to Paris . And now the same people are telling us about Syria , the downed plane and the fight against terrorism [62] .” – Vladimir Kara-Murza-st. Russian TV journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza Sr. sharply criticized Solovyov’s programs until 2014 for their subject matter and the almost never changing and pretentious composition of their participants: Russian and Ukrainian journalist Ayder Muzhdabayev , deputy general director of the Ukrainian TV channel ATR , which targets the Crimean Tatar population, also sharply criticizes Solovyov’s programs: “Everything there, from beginning to end, is one hundred percent lies and hell . It lasts two and a half hours. And something like this goes on every day on all channels – in the news, “analytical” programs, etc. <…> What kind of Goebbels is there with miserable radio and newspapers. The world has never known such brainwashing. And now I don’t know whether we should blame the Russians or sympathize with them (those who do not kill and do not make propaganda, of course) [63] .” — Aider Muzhdabaev

These are not outlier criticisms. I constantly hear the same kind of response.

My request is this, then: We in Russia do not believe our media. If our American brothers and sisters and friends and family also choose NOT to believe in their own, we might begin to get somewhere constructive. The way to bring a real end to war is to tell the truth, but we can start by refusing to believe the lies we are told.

And how to determine if something we hear is a lie? Well, it it is something all the networks are saying in the US, and if is about Russia, President Putin, President Trump or now, Tulsi Gabbard, or about Russia or Ukraine… 99% odds are that what we see and hear are lies or twisted lies mixed with truth, to attack and shape public opinion rather than to provide information to the public.

