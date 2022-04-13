The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
1000 marines surrender. Elensky holding Medvedchuk hostage. Putin speaks to press. Update 1
Topic 490
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris couldn’t arrest Starmer for being an opposition party ,because he just ‘ISN’T a ” opposition, ” Starmer runs hand in glove with the Tories. The Labour party no longer exists, it is an insult to working folk to describe the present party as “THE LABOUR PARTY “
Just as it’s an insult to call the democrats in the US the party of the working people which is what it was before the DS jumped on the band wagon.