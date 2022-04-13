in Latest, Video

1000 marines surrender. Elensky holding Medvedchuk hostage. Putin speaks to press. Update 1

1k Views 24 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

1000 marines surrender. Elensky holding Medvedchuk hostage. Putin speaks to press. Update 1
Topic 490

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

24 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
April 13, 2022

Boris couldn’t arrest Starmer for being an opposition party ,because he just ‘ISN’T a ” opposition, ” Starmer runs hand in glove with the Tories. The Labour party no longer exists, it is an insult to working folk to describe the present party as “THE LABOUR PARTY “

5
Reply
Diana
Diana
Reply to  waine
April 13, 2022

Just as it’s an insult to call the democrats in the US the party of the working people which is what it was before the DS jumped on the band wagon.

0
Reply

Russian Agitprop used by US to revive Trump Russian Collusion lies [Video]

Medvedchuk mistake. Elensky wants to swap. French journalist says Americans “in charge.” Update 1.5