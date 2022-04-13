The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Medvedchuk mistake. Elensky wants to swap. French journalist says Americans “in charge.” Update 1.5
Americans Are “In Charge” of the War Says French Journalist Who Returned From Ukraine
After the Ukrainian government claimed Russian forces carried out a missile strike on civilians inside a railway station, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed AGAIN that the incident was a premeditated false flag provocation. The world is now witnessing a vicious cycle where an atrocity is committed, blamed on Russia, and then claimed by Russia to be a false flag carried out by Ukrainians themselves.
